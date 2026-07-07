Gabrielle Marie Kozak
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When the Color of Your Skin Matters
and when it doesn't
Jul 7
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
46
20
5
I trained myself to run like superheroes
turns out I just had to think like them
Jul 6
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
2
I was asked to explain
and so I shall
Jul 6
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
2
2
"When am I gonna find a husband?"
... When will I be whole?
Jul 5
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
5
2
the patriot
and the night of the Boom
Jul 5
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
4
1
June 2026
a tribute
(not Hunger Games, fear not)
Jun 29
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
4
2
4
book rec: science and truth
because they are inseparable
Jun 29
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
3
2
2
Schedule 0
I never thought vampires were real
Jun 23
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
1
1
On Craft: A Hypothesis
why an active/passive MC does not define reader attachment
Jun 21
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
1
1
Forty-Five Seconds
[because I'm American]
Jun 20
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
6
4
3
Why AI is not going to steal my job
and how it gave me the job in the first place
Jun 18
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
3
1
1
Trauma, Revenge, and why two different teenagers attempt the same thing
when the Wolf is the prowler and all three are bound by blood
Jun 16
•
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
3
2
1
© 2026 Gabrielle Marie Kozak
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