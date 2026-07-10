Dear Reader,

I’m feeling wonderfully sick today. So instead of writing on my lunch break, I’m going to challenge you with these 99 facts about… Yours Truly.

The challenge is: Count how many you already knew. If you get over 50 somehow I will make a follow-up post starring the Investigators of Substack (yourselves).

That being said…

May the odds be ever in your favor!

(Yes, that is a dad joke.)

Let us proceed.

I have been in approximately 8 countries: USA, France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Italy, Ireland, and debatably Canada (forested park border crossing where you put one foot past the sign because you are rebellious. I suspect it was not the actual border, though).

I was a religious Sister in the CMRI for almost two years.

I have eight younger siblings.

I wrote the Trooper Series, Life or Death, Renee, The Expended, and other books before graduating high school.

My flagship novel publishes the same month I turn 21.

I published my first book at 13 and it’s still on Amazon (under a different penname).

I teach toddlers 40 hours a week at my day job and have 12.5 more hours of commute.

I went to the ER yesterday (Jul 8 2026) for the first time since a bad sunburn I got as an infant. (Excepting, of course, when I helped my mom through 4 labor & deliveries.)

I did the EGUMPP course twice and got 98% Mastery the first time and 99% Mastery the second.

I drink coffee.

My favorite color is blue.

I am single.

WWII and the USSR/Communist movement were two of my major obsessions in high school.

I’m currently publishing monthly and intend to do so until May 2028. At that point, if all goes well, I will have 28 books published on Amazon KDP and IngramSpark.

My local library bought 2 copies of Trooper A1 and I get to check out one of them this weekend. It’s currently on hold.

I have always loved first aid and emergency medical intervention.

My flagship novel (COGNITO) is about an ex-nun civilian author whose teenage novel was used by a Chinese general to invade the USA in WWIII.

Gabrielle Zapata, from COGNITO, is a semi-autobiographical character incorporating many of my own characteristics and history.

If I do not return to the convent, I intend to study cinematography and direct films of some of my own books.

I have pitched the COGNITO screenplay to 3 management companies and got 1 request and 2 silences.

My favorite kind of music is what I call “epic cinematic vocals.”

My least favorite thing about online debates is when one party resorts to personal insults.

I maintain a go-bag. I have purposed it only once, for a tornado warning. The flashlight came in handy.

When people see me, they quite frequently think initially that I am 14-18 years old.

I am a Traditional Catholic.

Combat boots will forever have a soft spot in my heart.

My religious name was Sr. Marie Gabrielle of the Sorrowful Virgin (patrons: Our Lady, St. Gabriel the Passionist, & St. Gabriel the Archangel).

One of my favorite people from history is Danuta Siedzikowna. She was a 17yo Polish resistance medic who was shot by the Soviets in 1946 before her 18th birthday. I discovered her by coming across her image online and asking my grandma to look up the name because the face intrigued me.

I am neurodivergent. Specifically, I am aphantasic and a systems thinker.

My title of Our Lady chosen at Total Consecration (according to the method of St. Louis de Montfort) is Our Lady of Czestochowa.

I sprained my knee earlier this year simply by getting out of bed. (This is literal.)

I use 24-hour time on all my devices.

I type with the dvorak layout whenever possible.

I wear my watch on the inside of my left wrist.

One of my favorite childhood books was Snow Treasure by Marie McSwiggan. It’s probably a huge part of what inspired me to write the DePainne Series.

When I wrote during middle school and high school, I got instant feedback because I would read to my siblings each section after I wrote it. Highly recommended.

One of the easiest ways to infuriate me is to do something unjust.

I walk very fast. I am also willing to walk when I have to in order to get where I need to be.

One of my biggest weaknesses is that I am usually competent and am now learning not to be the only one to step up every time. That’s how people get broken.

I don’t actually have a lot of favorite foods, but my favorite ice cream is mint chocolate chip.

I try to get the “extra protein” version of everything I eat/drink because I’m rather lightweight.

When I am passing out, I am extremely calm about it.

I have delivered several lambs, including two that had miscarried because the ewe had gone ketonic. [GRAPHIC] That one involved both my arms, up to the elbows. It was an experience both terrible and wonderful.

Spicy food does not agree with me.

I retyped Education for Death in high school for a reprinting I never got around to.

At the convent, my biggest reputation was that of asking too many questions. My second-biggest reputation was that of cracking the worst jokes, ever, and always at the worst of times.

Music is a major part of my life. My brain likes to have parallel attention tracks running at once, and music supplies one of those.

I taught at a tiny school in Colorado once for about three weeks.

I highly dislike vaccuming.

My form of “window shopping” is to walk thoughtfully through the stationary and office supplies aisles at my local Walmart.

My makeup usage consists of theatrical scars. I’m getting good enough at them to worry a professional nurse I know.

I have 1 pair of sandals, 1 pair of combat boots, 2 pairs of flats, 1 pair of sneakers, and 1 pair of cushioned shoes.

I bought an embroidered blue dress that I’m going to turn into a polka skirt for when I cosplay Janska from The Irregular.

I entered the convent 10 days after my graduation day.

I have two highschool diplomas.

I love squirrels. This is simply a fact of life.

Autumn K. Reid is my editor and I am proud to be working especially deeply with her on COGNITO: Zapata’s Memoirs.

I have a secret-concept trilogy planned for release in 2028.

My first fictional self-insert was an MC of a book I wrote with my BFF at around 11-12. My family moved from America to Japan with my BFF’s family; we both became nuns; and we were martyred, but not all of us died. Then the survivors hid in caves until they were picked up by the pilots who bombed Nagasaki and Hiroshima. (Do not ask more.)

My favorite fruit is mango.

I was shocked to get glasses at 20. I do enjoy wearing them, though; I actually look my age.

I have never actually been asked out by a man.

I’ve walked alongside a guy I met on the sidewalk and then watched him hallucinate. In front of me. I left him perfectly fine and gave him the first business card of mine I’ve ever given away.

I have opinions on buses and their routes. I also firmly believe that you should be able to sign up for text updates on specific routes.

I was accepted to a university for creative writing in late 2025, then decided to publish monthly for a year instead of taking on insane loan amounts.

Fiction wasn’t the only category I wrote growing up. I remember folding construction paper into small handbooks and filling them out with notes on first aid and basic survival. They were a Guide to something. Can’t remember what.

My first book sales were to my grandmother. I copied out books I’d written onto wide-ruled loose-leaf paper and tied the pages together with yarn. Then I mailed her the ones she’d wanted.

I was the first person to be waiting at the street-side entrance of Omaha Central Library for Opening Day (April 2026). A professionally taken photograph of my sitting on the steps is on the public library website.

I have discovered that if you wear long scrubs and then put on a belt over them you will look like a medieval page.

Carbonated drinks hurt my tongue.

I am currently considering sewing one of my extra super-long lacy window curtains into a cape and hood.

I love snow. Just not up my sleeves.

The day I made my first snowman, some present “experts” (snow-native humans) told me I was doing it wrong. I replied by saying I was doing it the way Laura described it in Little House on the Prairie. The result, I believe, settled any dispute as to the method’s legitimacy.

G. K. Chesterton is my favorite author.

I choose favorite things not based on feeling but based on gradual assessment of pros and cons and an increasing duty to respond to society’s questions for preferential opinions. Emotionally? At times, I am unsure of what “favorite” means.

I have milked a cow.

I am actually scared of dogs.

I would be disappointed if someone from Substack saw me in real life and didn’t recognize me.

I also would very likely not recognize any said someone from Substack. A nurse who works at my doctor’s office recognized me at the airport and I briefly overthought the implications before I questioned who she was.

#79 would’ve been hilarious if I had pattern-matched just a bit faster, since in one of the first versions of COGNITO, she is approached by a CIA agent in an airport.

One of my toddler students likes to call me “Mommy.” He has recently been extremely clingy as well. Which, for the record, is not great if you happen to be actively sitting on the floor because you were just passing out.

I say “please” and “thank you” to toddlers. They’re people too.

I have a weakness for blond hair in men. (Men, do not get ideas.)

I have two emergency rain ponchos in my backpack. The extra one is possibly in case I get stuck in the rain with someone else. Or if I’m alone maybe it’s to protect my laptop. I don’t know yet. But that’s unlikely, too, since I also have a rain suit and an umbrella.

My umbrella is blue.

I named a character Scarlet Whyte. She has red hair with a white streak. You can find out why in Trooper A3.

I have a bad habit of making thematic parallels in my books, as in #86.

COGNITO’s first title was Ground Zero.

When I invented Gabrielle Zapata, I did not realize that Zapata was a Spanish surname. It merely sounded cool. But she is not Spanish. So…she changed her name at some point.

I keep Pedialyte in my apartment for when I get sick.

I am actually running out of ideas.

Oh, I passed my VA exam.

I played a viola solo at my graduation concert. My teacher actually played with me, though. I don’t think the video is on YouTube and I’m very annoyed about that.

I played violin before I played viola. And I played piano before either.

The Expended was thematically inspired by a few pictures, a couple of songs, and an anime.

My highschool illustrator told me at about 16 that I’d have to get my books approved by a qualified adult before I could use her imagery. Not because they were “bad,” per se. More of…very psychologically intense.

For a while, I had no idea what “NB” meant.