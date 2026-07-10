Gabrielle Marie Kozak

Gabrielle Marie Kozak

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Phoebe 🦦✨🩵's avatar
Phoebe 🦦✨🩵
14h

I also love WWII, combat boots, and blond guys. 🥰 And I have also never been asked out . . . or had guys remotely interested in me, for that matter. Except the cute reenactor I talked to once five years ago.

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