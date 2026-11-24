You won’t see a “SALE” marked in red on Amazon, because technically this isn’t one. But you will see something weird: Prices random enough to drive Gabrielle Zapata out of her mind.

Weird cents. Weird dollars. That’s because, from now until about Epiphany, Gabrielle Marie Kozak’s paperbacks will be purchasable on Amazon at their minimum price.

I’ll theoretically make about one cent from each sale.

real imagery of me contemplating the potential for existence of 1 cent royalties…

That is my Christmas present to all of you.

What’d be a great Christmas present for me would be if those cents ended up adding to one Christmas dollar.

One whole Christmas dollar, precious. Imagines… Many, many minnows for usss!!!

So let’s hear those pricesss, I hear y’all whispering. Let us see them, Kozaks. With our own two eyeses. Where are they, hmm, precious?

If you have Amazon Prime and will get free shipping, that’s $35.63 USD for the entire paperback set of the Trooper Series. $23.09 USD for the three paperbacks of the Zapata Saga. $87.85 USD for the entire published Kozak catalog.

Ridiculous? Maybe a little.

But Smeagol wants his minnowses, and I want my books in your hands.

For action-lovers.

For system-lovers.

For story-lovers.

Your Kozak adventure could begin today.

Or it could begin later—at full price.

The call is yours.

God bless and Mary keep you this Christmas and New Year,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author