You won’t see a “SALE” marked in red on Amazon, because technically this isn’t one. But you will see something weird: Prices random enough to drive Gabrielle Zapata out of her mind.
Weird cents. Weird dollars. That’s because, from now until about Epiphany, Gabrielle Marie Kozak’s paperbacks will be purchasable on Amazon at their minimum price.
I’ll theoretically make about one cent from each sale.
That is my Christmas present to all of you.
What’d be a great Christmas present for me would be if those cents ended up adding to one Christmas dollar.1
So let’s hear those pricesss, I hear y’all whispering. Let us see them, Kozaks. With our own two eyeses. Where are they, hmm, precious?
Trooper A1: The Purple Blitzkrieg: Published 1 November 2025. Paperback sale price: $7.14 USD.
Trooper A2: “Little Trooper”: Published 1 December 2025. Paperback sale price: $6.99 USD.
Trooper A3: Exterminate: Published 1 January 2026. Paperback sale price: $7.47 USD.
Trooper A4: The Wolf Conquest: Published 1 February 2026. Paperback sale price: $7.71 USD.
The Untold Tales: The Trooper Companions: Published 1 March 2026. Paperback sale price: $6.32 USD.
Killing Time: Published 1 April 2026. Paperback sale price: $4.60 USD.
Life or Death: Published 1 May 2026. Paperback sale price: $4.60 USD.
Renée: Published 1 June 2026. Paperback sale price: $4.60 USD.
The Expended: Published 1 July 2026. Paperback sale price: $10.11 USD.
STATUS: INVALID: Published 1 August 2026. Paperback sale price: $4.60 USD.
COGNITO: Zapata’s Memoirs: Published 1 September 2026. Paperback sale price: $7.62 USD.
Snow in April: Published 1 October 2026. Paperback sale price: $6.13 USD.
MEMENTO: Zapata’s Chaos: Published 1 November 2026. Paperback sale price: $5.36 USD.
Fiat: Publishing 1 December 2026. Paperback sale (upon launch): $4.60 USD.
If you have Amazon Prime and will get free shipping, that’s $35.63 USD for the entire paperback set of the Trooper Series. $23.09 USD for the three paperbacks of the Zapata Saga. $87.85 USD for the entire published Kozak catalog.
Ridiculous? Maybe a little.
But Smeagol wants his minnowses, and I want my books in your hands.
For action-lovers.
For system-lovers.
For story-lovers.
Your Kozak adventure could begin today.
Or it could begin later—at full price.
The call is yours.
God bless and Mary keep you this Christmas and New Year,
Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author
Please note that there is absolutely no LOTR endorsement of any publications by Gabrielle Marie Kozak.