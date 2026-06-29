Hey, readers!

So. I’d like to start off by saying: Writers of Substack, you’re in love with your book, and that’s great. So am I. But what are you doing to help us all grow together?

I’ve been “too busy to read” for months. I’ve said I read, on average, a book once every two months.

That changed this past week. Partly because I had a few flights. Partly because I’m realizing reading is a pretty good way to pass “dead time” on public transit or otherwise. And partly because if I help other books grow, maybe mine will, too.

There are five true “novels” on my bookshelf that aren’t mine. They are: Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, Synapse by Steven James, Rakkety Tam by Brian Jacques, The Book Thief by Markus Zusak, and Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury.

Believe it or not, I’ve read only the first three out of even those five.

Today—just minutes ago—I had the opportunity to leave very first reviews for Jeremiah Kharkovets’s The Greatest Christian Scientists. It’s true—every book has to start somewhere. Most of mine don’t have reviews yet, either.

But whose first review will you be?

Two days ago I also had the honor of leaving a first review on Rosa Letha’s Charity and Chaos in Paradise. It’s on its way into the system. So is the aforementioned review. But they should show up eventually.

I’ve already reviewed C.T. Berry/Author’s Secrets of Cuniculum on Amazon and Goodreads. Soon I’ll publish my thoughts here as well.

I don’t review only fellow indies’ books. I’ve reviewed Synapse and Project Hail Mary and the film Arrival (sort of. I compared Arrival to COGNITO, anyway). But my reviews are becoming more and more…author-oriented.

Or, I should say, editorially spoken.

So what does it mean when I recommend a book?

First of all, it means I’ve read the thing. And second of all, it means I’m doing my best to be honest while being kind to the author as well. There’s a fine line to walk and by God’s grace I will continue to walk it.

But the best part? I’m going to tell you exactly what made that book exceptional…and where I personally digress.

I bought the book because someone left it a 1-star review with no explanation whatsoever. I would have left 6. This is competence porn, defined. A chocolate bar for my systems-thinker’s brain. ON TOP OF THAT, THE GRAMMAR ETC ARE COMPETENT. This is a hit-or-miss in today’s indie world and I enjoyed it absurdly much in this case. (in reference to Rosa Letha’s book)

So, yes, I’m an editor. I have done developmental editing, infrequently for clients/friends and much more frequently for my own books. That doesn’t mean I’m a trad publisher, nor does it mean I’m publishing these books. It merely means I do have the taste and discernment to recommend them.

Some I recommend more cleanly than others. Here, I would honestly rank these with Rosa Letha at the top for craft competence and C.T. Berry/Author slightly lower but scoring well in integral complexity. Jeremiah Kharkovets lies in a category of his own, but I am more prone to recommend the implications and effort he put into his work rather than, for example, the occasional proofreading errors. (Sorry, my friends. This is not a personal attack. This is editorial curation.)

I will, as time allows, continue to read and recommend books. I will continue to DNF those that I believe could have been done much more powerfully if done differently. No premise is implicitly nonviable. No character is implicitly unwritable. But it takes an experienced author to learn how to discern through the layers of writing’s excitement and thrills and understand, what makes my book itself? Sometimes this means recognizing who is truly your MC, as I had to do with Snow in April—realizing that the narrator was Andrae rather than April after I had attempted to start writing the novel no less than twice. Sometimes it means you already wrote 60k when the book wanted to be a novella—and so it is partially broken. Sometimes it means realizing the AI was never the point of STATUS: INVALID after all.

I do not write for the money, though the money helps me to continue writing. I do not write because it is easy—it isn’t. I write because my soul burns with the urge to carve the shape of a human life out of my own thoughts and pass that shape on to someone else. And that is what I look for in other books—grammatical competence, of course, but that same honesty to the narrative, that same truth of character.

Other editors will have different tastes. We all do. Now you know mine. And it lies deeper than genre and tropes—because I have never stopped believing that a book should be almost a breathing thing.

This is a tribute to those who write and think and feel—for the narrative.

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author