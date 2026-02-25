Do we have permission to edit reality?

[This is not an essay on craft.]

If I had stayed sheltered all my life and wasn’t now a networking author, I would never have even conceived of “drafting.”

Only later did I find out that a huge part of modern authorship is the notorious 3rd, 6th, 12th draft—the “monster” of edits, the dreaded…chaos.

Why?

I am incapable …