Are Words Really That Cheap?
Do we have permission to edit reality?
[This is not an essay on craft.]
If I had stayed sheltered all my life and wasn’t now a networking author, I would never have even conceived of “drafting.”
Only later did I find out that a huge part of modern authorship is the notorious 3rd, 6th, 12th draft—the “monster” of edits, the dreaded…chaos.
Why?
I am incapable …
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