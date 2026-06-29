“They changed the world because they knew [Who] made it. Now it is your turn.” —Jeremiah Kharkovets

I had the pleasure of reading this earnest but (I believe) well-researched work by Jeremiah Kharkovets over this past weekend. I would like to start by saying that while the title gave me pause - as “Christian” can be defined differently in many, many contexts - I was delighted to read through the table of contents and see many familiar names.

I would like to clarify that as a Traditional Catholic, I personally do not maintain the definition of “Christian” as adhered to by this book. However, the book’s definition appears to be “one who sought God over all else” and I can endorse that fully. Even though I believe God’s Way is the only true way to follow Him, I can only commend others on their honest efforts to seek Him Who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.

Which brings me to what may be the most important implication coursing through the pages of this book: Science is truth, and God is also Truth. He has told us so Himself. And the men and women whose lives are retold in this book, based their scientific research off this fact.

As Kharkovets puts it, “It covers thirty-three influential scientists who found no contradiction between faith and science.” I myself would put it even more strongly: It covers thirty-three scientists whose discoveries sprang from their desire to know God more clearly and to do so by first understanding His Creation. To love God, you must first know Him, as the Catechism implies. And for some of us that “knowing” comes into play when we hunt for first causes, for experimental data, for the truths of and about humanity.

I am not a “scientist” in the strict definition of the word. I am, however, what I could phrase as a “teller of lives.” But to tell them, I must understand them. The men and women included in this book? They can also be called “interpreters of life.” And they are in this specific book not because they began with exploration of life, but because they began from the first principle that the greatest Science of all, is Love.

The lives of these men and women are simply written - in a style suitable for civilians like you and me who are not exactly interested in delving into the codex of nuclear fission. I further admire the fact that Kharkovets does not pretend to understand each and every one of his subjects’ motives. He may not be aware of it, but this dedication to truth may very well put him into the same category of integrity as his scientists.

That being said, if you like reading about science or those who discover it...

Go check the book out here.

And if you don’t?

Then share this post.

Because greatness begins in the little things.

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author