CALLING ALL READERS: UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY
Hey readers! Thanks for checking out this unique opportunity! Here are the details…
I am scouting to fill 10 TEN EXCLUSIVE READER SLOTS for the first two books of my TROOPER SERIES!
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I will send you a short story to find out if we make a good team. Your detailed proofrea…
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