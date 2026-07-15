Sometimes I think people hear “country girl” and think of a cute little village where everyone knows each other, Mrs. Lauren baked cookies, and the girls are dancing in Joe’s barn tonight. Where the guys still ride horses once in a while. Where you can spend the entire afternoon with your best friend.

I grew up a country girl, and not all “country girl lives” are like that.

First of all, we didn’t have a farm. I was the one lobbying for rabbits. Even for a dog, once. We had over forty acres of land—and we leased it out to our neighbor for his cows. I didn’t care for cows. Specifically because I’d grown up around having to watch out for them when we explored our grandparents’ back yard.

And don’t let the rabbits throw you off, either. Less than a decade later I was the first one to defeat the unknown of butchering rabbits at the convent.

There are reasons my adult life dream has always been single life in an apartment, and the rabbits and the acres and the convent aren’t any of those reasons.

I grew up knowing how to sew, how to crochet, and yes—how to write. I went to private school. I even had a computer, too. I wrote my books in HTML. Had an author site.

The vision for the books was never based off a country cottage.

At the convent, I was the gardener for a while. Or should I say, the garden systems-thinker? I thought and wrestled and analyzed the life out of those plants—and to myself. Till my superior took me off garden duty. (XD)

There was one quiet part of me that never changed. Whenever anyone asked me where I’d always dreamed of living, I said the city. I wanted my own apartment. I wanted to take the bus. I wanted to look up and see skyscrapers. Yes, I even wanted to have to be aware of city dangers.

They never said they thought I was nuts. They just... smiled with it. Because none of us knew then that I’d be gone less than two years later.

And even now? Living in an actual city? Moving to an apartment next month?

I miss the sheep. But I miss the people more.

I live the city now. I know that because I take the bus and walk to Walmart. I know that because I had to call the police the other evening. Because I had heard someone screaming.

Some people say country girls are sheltered. That we don’t have experience with the dangers of a city. That we don’t know how to ignore strangers.

I'd take that a step further. Say that we don't need to ignore strangers, because we learn to recognize danger where it truly is. Say that we have experience with the dangers of a city—and worse. Say that we’re often sheltered just enough to enjoy learning what we never met before.

Months ago I was at a kind of seminar. We were asked to hand over our IDs to be photocopied.

I was the only one who raised my hand and questioned why we were being asked to sign disclosure releases that listed no recipient.

The other night I was leaving Walmart. Sick. Masked because I had Fifth Disease. I stopped to offer a guy some shark gummy candies.

He didn’t try to ask for money. He was surprised I stopped at all. He didn’t use vulgar language or talk about himself or try to do anything.

No, I heard him exclaim in surprise, “They’re sharks!” as I waited for the crosswalk light to turn color.

He didn’t just leave me with delight. He left me with at least three “God bless you”s. And the next day he literally checked in on me when I walked past the same intersection with theater scar makeup on my face.

“You didn’t have that scar last night!”

“I’m so sorry. It’s makeup.”

“Ohhh. I was gonna have to go beat someone up.”

I talked to someone else. Weeks ago. We were walking down the sidewalk. We talked only because I had gotten off the bus after seeing a woman by the road with a stroller and a sign and had temporarily panicked that there was a child in said stroller at 90°F. (There was not.) But I talked with another guy who had stopped to check on the woman and we walked a bit of the way together.

Stupid, you may say. Seriously? Talking to a guy you met by the road?

Yeah. We talked long enough for me to find out he was a drug addict, a hard worker, and also a man who hallucinated for a minute while right in front of me. (He brushed past a street sign and was convinced someone had tried to punch him.)

I had my pepper spray. I had my whistle. We were along a busy road.

He did nothing to me. And I gave him a business card—we’d discussed KDP—and I got on the next bus.

And now somewhere out there is a guy who had someone to talk to for twenty minutes on a day maybe no one else would have. A guy who found someone to actually listen when he talked about his kids. A young person to hear his “Don’t ever get into drugs.”

There was one thing they did for him personally, he said. He was epileptic. And the drugs helped with that.

“You can’t believe anything he said,” you tell me. Right, fine. I can’t, because he hallucinated in the same twenty minutes. But I can tell you one thing.

Actions speak louder than words, and this man did not try to hurt me.

He even apologized for “therapy-talking,” he called it.

That man never would've been able to afford an actual therapist.

Someone called me bossy in middle school. And since then the biggest complaint against me has been that I’m too nice.

I think that’s a better complaint. It was the same one Our Lord got.

So, no. Growing up in the country didn’t make me naive or helpless. It didn’t launch me straight from the barn into danger.

Because even in the country, I was a thriller author. And when you understand characters, you begin to understand people.

Now I’m a city girl and I spend every day learning to understand them more.

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

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