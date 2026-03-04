Complete Series Bundle - $10
First 25 Readers Only
Hello, friends…
I’ve decided to offer 25 Trooper Series bundles, each including the first four books of the series—A1 to A4—for $10 via PayPal. You’ll receive a Google Drive link to all four ebooks immediately after purchase (unless I’m asleep).
If you’ve been curious about the books, this is the cheapest way to read them all! On Amazon, these four books …
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