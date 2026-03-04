Hello, friends…

I’ve decided to offer 25 Trooper Series bundles, each including the first four books of the series—A1 to A4—for $10 via PayPal. You’ll receive a Google Drive link to all four ebooks immediately after purchase (unless I’m asleep).

Get the 4-Book Bundle ($10)

If you’ve been curious about the books, this is the cheapest way to read them all! On Amazon, these four books …