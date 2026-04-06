Easter Lilies
and what they mean to me (besides feline poisoning)
This is my first Easter since the convent.
It feels different—but almost more true. I’m not the novice who stood shivering outside, waiting for the Easter fire to finally flicker through the darkness. No, this year I’m the laywoman who was dropped off 15 minutes late. The laywoman who pulled her veil closer over her face and slipped into the crowd at the…
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