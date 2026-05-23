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Off the Page
She did not fully wake up. That was the first issue.
The second was that Mara was gone.
Extract the asset was the protocol. Agent knew that much. In this case, she wasn’t quite sure what was the asset—nor what extraction meant.
She just knew she had a mission at last.
The fire was stuttering now, but Agent paid no more attention to it than necessary to scan…
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