Hannah did not know him. But Anna did.

Ben did not want to choose the girl from the castle over his own sister. But Hannah was still sitting in the corner, her lap covered by the blanket Elin had placed there—and Anna was sitting by him and kicking her feet as she laughed over the slice of bread Elin had given her.

For the fiftieth time, he glanced back at his sister. Her eyes were half-closed, her hair still matted against her head, though she was dry now from the rain. Ben felt like she needed something, but he couldn’t remember what it was called. A handle with several projections. Something to run through hair and make it…nice, again.

Elin was sitting next to the girl. She had been for a while, now, after carefully detaching the pages of Hannah’s book from each other and setting the book to dry by the fire. Ben though Hannah had written in it, but he hadn’t dared creep over to check yet. He had just seen smudges as Elin passed him.

He did not know why he was afraid. Hannah was his sister, after all, even if something was…wrong with her.

And yet that was all he knew. Maybe he was wrong. He didn’t know their parents. He didn’t know their…school—was there a school? He couldn’t remember the last time he had touched her. But somehow she was sister in his mind.

The way she had looked at him—that terrified him. He had seen her and known her. Hugged her. And yet her eyes had been…empty. Confused. Almost lost.

That hurt him, he decided as he swung his gaze away, back towards Anna. She was watching him again.

“Is your sister sick?” she asked quietly, her feet slowing and eventually coming to a stop on the floor, where they belonged.

He bit his lip. “I…don’t know.”

Her face softened. “Does she remember—”

He stood up so suddenly she nearly jumped back. “I don’t remember!”

The room went somehow quieter than it had been. Elin had not been speaking—neither had Hannah. And yet…the silence now was almost too loud.

For a moment, no one broke it. Then Elin raised a hand slightly. “Ben.”

He turned away from her and Anna, his hands shaking, his face hot. Not red. It wasn’t red. His fingers tightened into fists.

“Hannah,” he said, and she didn’t answer him. Ben stepped towards the door. Strange—the room was suddenly darker. He blinked a couple of times.

Anna was standing now. “Ben, don’t—”

“No,” he returned before she could finish.

His hand fumbled with the door for a couple of seconds until he pulled it open. Sunlight beat down on him, and for an instant, he couldn’t see. Then his eyes adjusted, and he stepped out—slamming the door behind him, possibly in Anna’s face, possibly not.

He did not walk away immediately. He stood, one foot slipping slightly on the ground before he held still, his eyes studying the blurry dirt around him. The stubs of grass that looked stubborn enough to be there forever.

A drop of water hit the ground, though it wasn’t raining anymore. Not water, then.

Ben rubbed his eyes furiously, his breath relaxing slightly. He hadn’t noticed if he was breathing or not a minute ago.

No one opened the door behind him. They didn’t care, then. Ben spun around and slammed his fist into the wood.

Pain shot through him. He sat down abruptly, holding his injured hand tightly with his other. More tears streaked his face.

The door didn’t open, not even now.

He hated them. Anna. Hannah. Elin. All three of them. They didn’t care. No one cared. The Queen didn’t care. Nyra didn’t care.

No one was here for him.

Hannah? She had her book. She didn’t need him. She didn’t even know him. Elin? Maybe she’d been looking for Hannah the entire time. She was sitting next to her, anyway, like Ben didn’t matter anymore. Anna? Why had she left the castle? Now she was perfectly happy to be with Elin and bread and—

Ben dropped his head forward onto his knees, his mouth scraping against the cloth of his pants. He rocked his face back and forth. The tears soaked into the fabric. His cheeks ached. He didn’t care.

He could leave. They wouldn’t notice. He could walk away and get lost in those trees. Never come back. For all he knew, Nyra could find him again. Maybe she’d kill him this time. No one would know. Hannah wouldn’t miss him. Even if he missed her—

“Hannah,” Ben choked into his sleeve.

He needed her to remember him. He needed her to care.

She didn’t.

Had she ever?

Something creaked behind him. A shadow fell across the back of his head. He didn’t lift it.

A tall person slipped down, next to him, sitting. Silk brushed his ankle. There was an arm that just barely touched his shoulder.

Silence. Still silence.

“You needed her to remember you,” Elin murmured, the words almost more to herself than to him. “And when she didn’t…you felt forgotten.”

The arm came closer. A hand landed on his other shoulder, and Ben finally lifted his head, though he didn’t look at her.

“You’re not forgotten,” Elin said. “Even if you have forgotten.”

There was a moment before he turned his head and their eyes locked.

“Forgotten?” Ben echoed slowly.

She nodded.

“She is not the only one who could have remembered you.”

Nyra had thoughts. She had simply packaged them away to deal with later. Thoughts did not belong now, not after a few hours of sleep, not after a night of hunting, not after…whatever nightmare she had run into last night.

Kael had come back. She knew that because there were still wet splotches on the hallway floor when she opened her bedroom door, and they led to his door. So he had not cleaned up. Naturally.

Well, she was not going to clean up after him. That was a fact.

Her joints hated her, and she hated them just as fiercely. That was one way to express the fact that everything in her ached. Which was just another reason to never sleep while slumped on the floor and leaning against the wall. Her bed had been accessible, that was true. It had been no more than six feet away from where she had slept. But it had also been…distant. No, not distant. She had simply not wanted to use it; that was all.

So Kael was back, then. Nyra glared at the stone floor of the hallway and crossed the short distance to the door of her brother’s room. She did not know what she wanted in there. She did not know if she wanted in there. She simply decided she was going in.

He did not move from where he lay prone on the bed, not even when she closed the door a bit more loudly than she had opened it.

He had gone to bed in wet clothes. That was disgusting. Nyra’s lips curved into something between a tired sneer and a gape. And he was also sleeping on his back. Notable. Kael usually slept like a curled adult-length toddler, either face-down or on his side.

His face was smudged with blood and dirt, she noticed as she stepped closer. His clothes… Okay, well, he had taken off his cloak, at least. It was lying on the floor in a puddle that was worse than anything in the hallway. Good—he wouldn’t die of anything, then. But there were distinct traces of blood in the puddle, too, and on the cloak. Nyra reached out gingerly and lifted one corner of the blanket.

No bleeding. He wasn’t injured, then.

She let the blanket fall unceremoniously and tapped his nose.

The reaction was more abrupt than she had expected. Kael flipped himself out of bed towards her even as she stepped away, his hand flying out and narrowly missing her shoulder. A noise escaped him that was definitely not formal language. His eyes did not open—they appeared.

“Hm,” Nyra mused.

He lurched forward, a mix between spit and blood tearing its way through the air just past her hair. Good for him. If it had landed on her face, she would have done more than simply stand there. As it was, it had not.

“Typh,” he spluttered before choking on something as some life came back into his eyes that had been blank circles a moment before.

It was then that she noticed his nose was slightly crooked.

“You broke it.” Nyra tilted her head for a better view.

He slapped the view away immediately, and Nyra stumbled backwards for an instant before she caught herself.

“You—”

“Do not touch me,” he hissed, his voice decidedly closing any avenue of negotiation.

She stepped back again. Voluntarily this time.

“You found them,” she said, more of a statement than a question. “The boy?” But no, not the boy. The boy could not have…broken a nose. Unless Kael had stupidly done that himself.

“No,” Kael gritted. He closed his eyes briefly, inhaling just enough that his shoulders dropped an inch. “The woman. Some girl. And Mara.”

She stared. “Mara? Mara the hunter?”

“Mara the dead, now,” Kael grunted, shifting himself into something more like a sitting position than a frozen lunge.

“The other woman?” Nyra went on relentlessly.

“Afowse,” Kael replied as if that answered anything. Which it did not. Nyra stared at him accordingly, and Kael’s eyes slitted as much as his muscle control would allow. “The stranger I tried to eliminate yesterday. The one that got away. Was going to find her today.” Apparently he was coming to the conclusion that the subject was not as necessary as the predicate. “She is a—”

He finished with a word that was either Elsedran or something he had invented. Which, Nyra did not care to ask. Her mind was stuck on something else.

“You said a girl.” Nyra’s breath stilled.

He snapped his head into a nod so hard that blood trickled down over his mouth. “Yes, what of her?”

“Did she…do anything?”

That was not the question Nyra had intended to ask. In fact, she had not intended to ask anything. Lovely. Infuriating.

“No.” Kael blinked—an objectively terrifying sight. “She didn’t.” Nyra said nothing, and his eyes widened bleakly in a way that might have made Nyra think concussion if she had had access to a different world’s vocabulary. “Did she do anything to you…last night?”

Last night. What did he know about last night?

“No,” Nyra snapped. “That’s the problem.”

He stared at her again, enough life in his eyes now that he looked less like a colic’ed horse and more like the adult version of her younger brother. “She did nothing…and that’s a problem?”

Nyra felt an urge to grab him by the shoulders and shake him, but somehow she restrained herself. He probably did not need any more violence in his system. Not yet, anyway. Besides, there was no subjective reason for it besides the fact that she lacked any appropriate verbal response to his last question.

They stared at each other for a minute. Perhaps two.

“Hm,” Nyra said.

Anna had not planned to stay this late. She did not know what she had planned. But…it was nearly noon, and she had not been at breakfast. Nor would she be at lunch. Vireya would not be happy. Anna had convinced herself earlier that it did not matter, but now she was not so sure.

Ben was not speaking to her. Elin had brought him back in maybe an hour ago, but he just sat against the wall, his knees tucked close to him in a way Anna hadn’t positioned herself in years. Not since she had started thinking.

Anna had left without telling him goodbye. It was no less than she had done for Vireya, anyway. But he had not seemed to care.

That was not a problem, Anna told herself. He did not need to care. No one did. Vireya had not stopped her. Neither had Kael or Nyra. She didn’t need to be stopped.

Sometime over the past few years, Anna had decided that that was useful. Not to them, perhaps. But to her. Useful for what, she was not sure of yet.

Perhaps for magic, someday, when she figured it out. Perhaps for the walls. Perhaps for the fire.

Not the hearth fire. Vireya’s fire. The one that didn’t burn.

Anna did not have any, though. Not yet.

But she hadn’t come of age yet.

No one was at the door to meet her when she arrived at the castle. Of course not—no one had known she was coming. Perhaps no one even knew she had left. That’d make sense, too—if Vireya hadn’t been well enough to go to breakfast, either. That was a good point, Anna decided. Maybe she wouldn’t be in any trouble at all.

Well, “trouble” didn’t have to come from inside the castle, apparently. Anna had barely shut the door behind her when there was a sound. Not a knock—not quite. More like a breathless rap. Anna stood still.

Then she stepped back and opened the door carefully.

A villager stood there, his clothes still partially drenched. So he’d been out in the rain earlier. Anna had seen him before—he owned some cows near the village and brought milk to the castle occasionally. His name was Trust, or something like that.

He did not have milk today. Not in his hands, anyway.

“Lady Anna,” the man gasped out after a few seconds of staring. Anna decided she could assume he had been running.

She merely continued to stare.

“There’s been a murder,” the man went on, jerking the hat off his head and stuffing it under his arm. His eyes seemed to flicker back and forth from Anna to the hallway. “I need to talk to—to—”

“A murder,” Anna repeated, her eyes widening.

He choked. “I shouldn’t—”

“A stranger?” Anna went on. She took a step back, her fingers trembling slightly. She flexed them, then clenched her hands, hard.

Strange. She didn’t feel shocked. Maybe because she had enough to hide already and this was unrelated.

The man froze.

“Yes,” he said finally. “A stranger killed…killed…Mara the hunter.”

“Killed Mara,” Anna echoed a second time.

Her thoughts went slightly…numb. Mara. She knew Mara. She’d seen her once, anyway. She had not liked her—too quick, too alert. But hunters had to be.

A stranger had killed her? It could not have been Ben. Hannah…no, not Hannah either. That meant…there was another stranger.

Perhaps that was why Vireya was so unwell.

“I must tell Midnight and Typhoon,” Trust went on, his gaze shifting away from her again. Past her—down the hall he’d probably never walked.

Anna tilted her balance slightly, just enough to interfere with his view. “I’ll tell them.”

His eyebrows shot up. “You—”

“What’s your name?” Anna continued relentlessly. “Did you see Mara?”

The man stared at her for a moment longer.

“My name’s Trystan,” he said finally. “And yes—I saw her. And the stranger.”

Anna nodded. “Thank you.”

Then she turned and closed the door in his face.