He had touched her hand that morning—briefly, like a promise. “I will see you after the exam,” he had told her.

Now his hand and his voice and his smile were lost somewhere in the cloud of ash that billowed out from the city like the flames themselves were not enough to cry to the heavens for vengeance.

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For vengeance was the one question Elise could not answer. There were many questions—not Who? Why?—but the important one was When?

Because she had passed the exam.

And only one from her City would.

And all Elise knew was that it should never have been her, that it should never have been anyone—

and that her own life was no longer hers.

So the Exam had never been a joke.

And now she was one of the Chosen.

Twenty Cities. Twenty hundred thousand lives. Only twenty lives from them all to belong to the Emperor. And the ninety-nine thousand ninety-nine hundred ninety-nine lives behind that one life to be ashified into it. And that one life to be renamed into the City. For she was all that was left of it.

Elise was no longer her name. It was Henders.

Henders.

But Nate lived in Henders and now Henders was ablaze with the people she had betrayed.

It was not that she had tried to pass. It was not that she had guessed she ever could. And yet—

dreadfully—

she had.

Henders did not need to ask when. Because she knew when.

When she had passed and the time was up.

Because that was when the City became One.

And she would not see him after the exam.

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Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author