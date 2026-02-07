Farewell to Gabrielle
Dear Readers,
I’m moving in less than 48 hours, and I’m taking the time now to walk through the area and write this record of my memories here. I came to Lincoln, Nebraska late last September—shortly before my 20th birthday. I’m leaving it now, February 2026, a whole career later.
Flying in, for me, was where I hit “rock bottom.” I like to call my past, C…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gabrielle Marie Kozak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.