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Off the Page
Ben did not expect Anna to pull off her cloak and hand it to him after stopping abruptly at the door that looked twice as tall as either of them. She did anyway.
“It’s cold,” she whispered, as if she hadn’t noticed his shivering earlier. Or maybe because she had.
Ben tugged the cloth closely about him. His fingers fumbled with the latch for a few seconds …
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