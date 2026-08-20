I'm cleaning up my apartment tonight, mainly because I’ve been going through burnout for at least a week and so The Mess has accumulated. And while I'm at it…

I’m going to take the nerds among you with me. Stay for the ride. We have cotton candy.

Professional motivation. And it’s making me thirsty! HYDRATION!

First of all we have… The Bed.

The gray thing? It is not tarp, unfortunately for my conspirorists. It is a RAINSUIT. Why do I have a rainsuit? Because clearly an umbrella and two ponchos are not enough.

It goes into its nice, cute little rainproof bag. We’ll figure out where the bag goes later.

Headphones. Must charge.

Protein drinks. Those go to my pantry for the next Sunday I go without eating. They look USEFUL.

The flower bubble machine is for my toddler classroom. To Backpack B it goes. (I have A-E.)

Bags to the pantry plastic bag storage. Receipts to the receipt folder. Manuals to the manual folder. Update the calendar whiteboard. Put the library book two inches to the left. Fold the veil. St. Philomena novena holy card back to the holy cards case.

Excellent.

I forgot the shoes.

Okay. Done.

It’s got Warsaw in the title. It’d better be good.

Now the floorspace. Only real thing there is the emergency poncho that’s 3+ days dried and would love to be stuffed into a bag for reuse. Then there's the top AMP filing bin (everything underneath is already organized). We can touch that up, too.

The bin, etc. are because I'm moving soon.

de poncho is cute

Okay, Top Bin. We’re gonna leave the empty plastic folders and the reader_mission_kits there. The plastic film and paint markers and roll of kids’ drawings can go to the bed for now.

they’re still so cute

Windowsill is clear. Gonna have to water the plants tonight. We put that on the whiteboard.

Next.

The fearsome HQ.

Folders return to go-bag (backpack A). to-do paper goes to to-do bin. Laptop may be straightened. iPad goes into backpack for tomorrow unless I decide laptop. Hangers go into closet. Dishes (not visible) must be WASHED. despicable. Whiteboard goes…somewhere. Planner remains. There's a T-shirt and pair of pants under my athletic jacket and those must needs go into the closet as well. The emergency empty bag gets tucked into Backpack B.

ALMOST FORGOT THE DRAWER.

And…

There.

And…boss fight #1. *shudder* The, uh, other HQ.

the home of electronics

Headphones and earbuds to DEVICE BAG. Bento-style container needs to go into Kitchen moving bin because I’m not taking night classes anymore. Imitation can stay. To-do bin can wait for another day. Gotta fill up water at some point. Clean dishes need to be put away. Face masks can go back into the closet because I’m not sick anymore. The waterbottle should be dry now. That banana has aspirations of an afterlife.

And, uh, coil those wires. … Sort of.

And…the last challenge: my pantry.

Scared yet?

Tiny box is trash overflow. Cleaning supplies look good. Bike helmet is obnoxious. I’ll put it with the survival stuff. Snacks and drinks baskets need organized. I need to put away the dried flowers. Go-bag should be zipped.

Don’t ask about the gloves, by the way. I don't know yet.

wasn’t kidding about the VA certification, btw.

This part looks good too! (Yes, that case thing is Legos.)

I…I think we’re done.

Have a good night, everyone! Charlie's babies say hi!

God bless,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author