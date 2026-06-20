“The last one,” she said, her fingers trembling slightly. His mouth twitched as he saw it, but he did not move to take the sparkler. She wouldn’t drop it, and even if she did, then he would let the light die. Because it was going to die anyway.

“Yeah.” He straightened his shoulders in his coat. The one she’d refused to wear approximately six times over the last cold hour. At least she had one of her own, even if she weighed probably half as much as he did. The sparkler would warm neither of them; and yet they stood still here to watch the last sparks shoot themselves into the air that was cold and crisp as it had no right to be on a night that no one knew would reach the dawn.

“Cieran,” she said suddenly, “do you wish you’d never…helped me?”

The tiny spluttering light wasn’t enough for him to see her face. But he glanced in her direction anyway, away from the blackness something deep inside him wanted to protect her from forever.

“No,” he said simply. “I don’t.”

The flame sizzled on. Her hand shook harder, then steadied as she apparently became aware. Cieran smiled.

“If you hadn’t, you could still be safe,” she went on slowly, almost more to the breeze than to him. “You could still be with your people. You’d be warm tonight.”

“And you’d be in a room somewhere by yourself because no one there could understand you,” he replied. “In the dark. Probably cold. Maybe healing, sure–but not thriving.”

“You thought that far ahead?” she asked.

He nodded as the sparks began to shorten.

“Yeah,” he murmured again.

And then the light died and he stepped closer. Not to touch more than her hand. Just to slip his fingers around hers and let the dead sparkler fall to the frosty sidewalk.

“Let’s keep running.”

Photo from Unsplash.com.

Characters taken from COGNITO: Zapata’s Memoirs. The events in this short fiction are based on canon, but are AU-adjacent.

See Original Writing Challenge