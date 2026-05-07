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Off the Page
Mara made some sort of bed on the floor and lay down after directing Agent to the bedroom, but Agent curled up in a corner of the room by the fire instead.
She had worried that it’d still be cold here, but somehow it…wasn’t. Not anymore, anyway. Her clothes were mostly dry now—thanks to the fire.
Once again she had to ask herself why Mara had helped her. …
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