It was raining in my homecity tonight. I needed to go to Walmart because I was out of protein chocolate milk, and when I don’t have protein chocolate milk I may or may not skip breakfast.

And we all generally assume we need some food, don’t we?

I grabbed my umbrella before I thought to check the current lightning risk. Google said it wasn’t great, so I ran back in and grabbed one of my emergency ponchos instead.

There was a man standing at the intersection. His jacket over his shoulders. His cardboard sign in his hands as usual. I’ve seen him there many times and given him snacks probably fifteen of those times. Proper dinners, maybe twice.

I pulled off my poncho. “Can you use this?”

“Maybe,” he said, and so I gave it to him.

“How long are you going to be here?” I asked.

He gave a wry smile. “A while, the way tonight’s going.”

“Okay.” I nodded. “I’m going to get you something, then.” I wanted to make sure he’d still be there when I got out.

“Take your time,” he said.

So I went into Walmart. I grabbed another set of cheap ponchos. I pondered the Clearance aisle. I grabbed my protein chocolate milks.

And I grabbed stuff for him.

The warm corn was $0.97.

The warm mac ‘n cheese was $1.94. A large container.

The warm spicy popcorn (meat) was $1.50.

The chocolate croissant was $1.00.

The drink was $1.88.

The fruit snack was $0.33.

The Cheezits were $4.47? I’m reading the receipt. Not sure, but if they were that much I should’ve looked twice, because I thought they were $1.

The chicken soup thing was $2.00.

Total, before taxes: $14.09.

I grabbed a free fork from the deli section.

Then I checked out everything—literally almost forgot to pay, because my mind was full of figuring out the fork—and put his stuff in a separate bag. The warm food in its own, then the second bag around it with everything else.

He was still there when I got back to the intersection. Which was good, or I’d be eating mac ‘n cheese right now instead of writing this.

“Has anyone ever told you how beautiful you are—inside and out??” he demanded after I told him the inner bag had warm food.

You know. I pointed at the sky and said “Glory to God.” (🤣)

I gave it to him. Said, “God bless you.” And then I started to head back—before realizing I should probably let him know I’m moving. Since we’ve seen each other so many times. He’s freaked out about my scar makeup twice and so he should probably be told that I’m going to disappear.

So I told him.

“Oh, thanks for letting me know,” he said. “I won’t worry.”

We shook hands.

“It was nice knowing you,” I said before the thriller author brain kicked in. “… I meant, well, we’ll probably meet again sometime!”

And then I walked the rest of the way back home. And giggled because apparently this is what I do now.

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I keep snacks in my backpack, and I refill them after I hand them out to people at intersections. It’s not usually much. Sometimes two Slim Jims and a bag of flavored pretzels. Sometimes fruit snacks. Sometimes protein bars. Sometimes snacks people actually gave to me.

Growing up, my mom felt the same way about homeless people. She’d want to give them food. Our dad didn’t like it. I grew up around a lot of insincerity and suspicion, and for a while I kind of went along with it. Except I shouldn’t say I did.

When I was in Dublin at 17, my dad actually had work. That was the whole reason he went to Europe in the first place—the catalyst for my senior trip, for which I am forever grateful. But his actual work was in Dublin, and so I got a few days to wander the city by myself.

Outside the famous University, I saw this older woman, sitting somewhere. I can’t really remember where, but I had just bought myself an actual, real Irish lunch from inside.

It took me three passes to actually give it to her. The first time, I convinced myself that Maybe she’s a fake, just like they’re supposed to be. But then I went back and I broke off half my pastry and gave it to her. The third time, I gave her all the rest of what I had bought.

I was hungry that afternoon, but I will say I’ve noticed since that I don’t honestly get hungry that frequently.

Guess what, though? When I came back for my third pass, I saw that she was actually eating the pastry portion.

I see a lot of that now. I hand someone a bag of chips and glance back a minute later to see them eating it. I’ve had one man—that man—tell me, if I remember correctly, that I don’t even know how much it helps. I offered a woman a fresh coffee once—bought just for her—only to find out she didn’t do caffeine. So I got to drink the coffee myself, and I got to buy her a bus pass, too. Just one. With a transfer. She said that was all she needed.

My point is, the people we see at intersections are actually real people. The man covered in sores, sitting in a wheelchair, is a real person. The guy with the dog is a real person. The woman who yelled at me once is a real person—and she does have a smile that comes out when she sees you again—with snacks. I see people like them get onto the bus and pay in change. I see people like them drag their cart of household groceries aboard and I see them tie it down with the hooks. I don’t see children, thankfully, but I do see adults, and even those adults can smile back at you when you smile at them first.

Yeah, sometimes they’re scary. I won’t deny that. I was at a bus stop once and I didn’t even make eye contact with the man at the intersection there. He had a knife on his belt and had reached the point at which he was cursing at passing cars. When I got up, though, I left a protein bar where I had been sitting. Where he would see it.

The bus didn’t come immediately. At least, not soon for me to miss hearing the way he went quiet when he saw the protein bar.

Yes, what I did tonight cost me $14. But it doesn’t always have to cost that much. I went into Walmart and I got him a proper dinner for tonight and a drink and food he can eat and prepare later (the chicken soup). But if I had met him by Taco Bell? I could go in and get three burritos and a drink for probably $10. Or by the library? Hot chocolate—$5 at most. You get my meaning. And when I’m not going to the store—when I just see someone and I have my backpack snacks on me—then I give them what I have. The handful of Slim Jims and something else. Water once in a while, when I’m carrying an unopened one from work that I was going to drink—but they can use it sooner than I can. Occasionally one of my protein coffees or drinks.

But I’ll be honest with you. SNAP used to cover all my own groceries. I’m not sure whether or not I’m going to get any more months of support from them, though.

I still want to give to people. I don’t think God will punish me for generosity—but I still have to be prudent.

And so I wanted to ask: If you don’t meet that many poor people in your daily life—if you can’t or shouldn’t give to them yourself— Would you contribute $5 or $10 or $15 to my homecity supply?

It’s a far stretch, maybe. I’m not a soup kitchen. I am a Catholic, though, and I’m going to keep giving what I prudently can. Our Lord multiplied the loaves and the fish, and though I won’t ask Him to multiply my bank account, I know He could.

I can ask Him to multiply the givers, though. Not only givers to my fund. Givers to their own people. The men and women who will see another human being in need and reach forth their hand to clothe or feed them as Christ asked of us.

I can’t invite any of them into my home. I am a single young woman and we all know that could end very badly. I can’t hand them $50 or pay their rent or give them a cellphone. But I can give them a snack or a meal.

Can you?

I’m thinking of a monthly Fourkteen fund, probably through Go-Fund-Me. A $15 donation should come out to some over $14, which is what I paid for our friend’s dinner tonight. I’d buy an accounting post specifically for Fourkteen and carry over leftover funding into the next month—and you could all see it, if you use Substack. If it accumulated too quickly, then I’d pause the donations or ask our patrons if they’d like to fund something else with it, like bus passes.

Maybe I’m delusional and no one will want to or be able to do this. Maybe not, but I’m not going to find out tonight. I’ll create a quick Google Forms instead.

If you’d like to be alerted if I do set up the Go-Fund-Me, please leave me your email here. It isn’t a commitment to donate anything. It’s just an email signup and you may or may not ever get anything. Depends on how many people sign up.

Google Form Here

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God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author

Read my flagship novel here!