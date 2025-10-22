Free Story!
Coming soon on Amazon!
The backstory for my upcoming series will be available soon on Amazon Kindle—for FREE (limited time only)! This is your sample of the TROOPER SERIES! Be sure to check it out!
The Trooper Series will be releasing soon—the epic saga of the superhuman Whyte family, starring Moira and Conner Whyte as well as Violet Arnnu, the focus of The Violet Blossom whic…
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