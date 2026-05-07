Not what she looks like.

Red hair. 22, at the time of COGNITO. Freckles. 5’3”. 100lbs when she’s not just spent 3 days unconscious. A warm smile. Green-hazel eyes. A tiny head—

housing the mind that wrote The Expended, but, more importantly, lived three lives before the plot even starts. A childhood that had no “child” in it, a religious life which was no…