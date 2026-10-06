I reposted this with a thought earlier today. And then I went through the entire process of waiting for my bus towards home and I kept thinking about it. Eventually I decided I had not said enough.

For the record, I think Jason Chastain is a pretty good fellow. We disagree—violently—on some things, but all friends do or perhaps should. It’s unfortunate that I have to quote him in this essay, but I mildly hope that he will agree with at least some of what I have to say.

This is the post.

The story itself is apparently written by the woman. Obviously, biased.

What actually bothers me most is the application we’re being asked to put it to.

Obviously, there are several wrong things in the story: the ingratitude, the lack of disclosure, the wedding’s invitation list, and: the fact that the woman was, apparently, “abandoned” by her ex. Pregnant. That’s not the point.

There’s another story that’s conceptually similar, maybe, though obviously not on the surface, and we find that story in Scripture.

1 And Jesus went unto mount Olivet. 2 And early in the morning he came again into the temple, and all the people came to him, and sitting down he taught them. 3 And the scribes and the Pharisees bring unto him a woman taken in adultery: and they set her in the midst, 4 And said to him: Master, this woman was even now taken in adultery. 5 Now Moses in the law commanded us to stone such a one. But what sayest thou? 6 And this they said tempting him, that they might accuse him. But Jesus bowing himself down, wrote with his finger on the ground. 7 When therefore they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said to them: He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her. 8 And again stooping down, he wrote on the ground. 9 But they hearing this, went out one by one, beginning at the eldest. And Jesus alone remained, and the woman standing in the midst. 10 Then Jesus lifting up himself, said to her: Woman, where are they that accused thee? Hath no man condemned thee? 11 Who said: No man, Lord. And Jesus said: Neither will I condemn thee. Go, and now sin no more. Douay-Rheims: John 8

Are mercy and trust women’s virtues? Maybe for a lot of the Old Testament it seemed like they were, and so they were buried.

But we don’t live in the Old Testament anymore.

I read a booklet once in the convent (well, yes, I read several, but accept the phrasing anyway). I can’t remember what it was called, but I think it was by Fr. Raymond. It was about Christ and women.

Before Christ, we honestly weren’t worth much more than garbage. A man could have many wives. Scripture has a lot on the ways in which women did and could choose evil. From whence that evil sprang in them and how it disguised itself. Men sinned, too, yes; but with the fall of Adam and his attempting to blame Eve and the serpent, woman, too, seemed for a while to be crushed even while, to all appearances, Satan reigned. Idolatry reigned. God could hardly hold His people for any length of time.

Then He came to earth Himself and instituted a Church that has persisted for nearly two thousand years.

He did not bring only the Church. He brought Love, Which is Himself. He brought hope and light into a world that was drowning in darkness, and that Light was Himself as well.

And, as perhaps one of the most overlooked things, He brought meekness.

28 Come to me, all you that labour, and are burdened, and I will refresh you. 29 Take up my yoke upon you, and learn of me, because I am meek, and humble of heart: and you shall find rest to your souls. 30 For my yoke is sweet and my burden light. Douay-Rheims: Matthew 11:28-30

Should I, as a woman, be reprimanding men? No.

Will the men reprimand each other? It isn’t looking like it. Our Lord Himself reprimanded us and I feel that society today is ever only falling more and more from the example He gave us. Is that something I can change alone? No.

Is it something you, Reader, can change in your own life and thereby gradually in the lives of others?

Yes.

But I will not reprimand you. I will tell you a story and it is about a Man Who loved.

He wanted nothing, and He needed nothing, and He asked nothing, because He was All in Himself. He was “Who Is,” even then before anyone but Him could call Him so.

And yet He chose to create.

He knew all things. He could have created a universe in which there was no free will; a universe in which all was beauty and splendor and holy obedience; a universe in which all things praised Him, all things blessed Him. But instead, while knowing all things, He created first the angels, and He created them with free will. Pure spirits, with all understanding pertaining to their nature; and He gave them the awful power of choice.

They saw Him—insofar as He let them—and they saw Love and Obedience and Truth.

Yet several chose instead a phrase that would plunge them into misery forever.

Non Serviam — I will not serve.

He created again. He created a world and separated light and darkness and separated sea and land and filled both with creatures, creatures fearfully and wonderfully made even for that they had no free will. But even then He came together and said Let us make man to our image and likeness.

He knew all; and still He declared that it was not good for man to be alone, and He gave Him a woman like unto himself. He gave him a woman whose every choice He could foretell, and yet He did it.

The woman led the man into sin, and still God did not destroy them. Instead, He promised them a Savior.

Centuries passed. Millennia passed. Men lived and men died without ever catching glimpse of the Seed Who would crush the serpent’s head. The promise, however, lived on despite all man’s attempts to destroy it, to cover it, to hide it—to declare themselves complete without the Love that had brought them into existence. They failed, for they never could succeed—their hearts were made for God, as St. Augustine said so many centuries later, and nothing could fill them but Him, for He had created them. Time and time again He trusted them, and time and time again they betrayed Him, for mankind was ungrateful.

And then, one blessed night, He came. An angel first, but the angel was not to stay; for the Savior and the Promise was to be none other than Love Himself.

And so He came. He was born in a stable—but He had known that beforehand and chosen to come anyway. He was raised poor—but He had known that beforehand and chosen His parents anyway. He was accompanied by twelve “stinky” fishermen (well, not all of them fishermen)—but He had known that beforehand and chosen them anyway out of all the peoples and nations of the created world.

And finally, one of those whom He had chosen betrayed Him, led His enemy to Him—and kissed Him.

He was led away. His chosen twelve deserted Him in the moment and only John returned later while Judas hung himself. He was led to the leaders of the land, mocked, beaten, and eventually He was led before the Roman governor, who attempted to find room for mercy by shoving Him out—to Herod. But they brought Him back and they demanded His death.

And so He was crucified and He hung on wood for three hours while His own mother watched Him die.

And still He came back the morning of the Resurrection.

Do we think that because God is almighty He cannot feel? Do we strike emotion from the list of His omnipossent attributes?

Or do we acknowledge that perhaps He feels the sins and crimes of His children with greater pain than all of mankind together could imagine—because His goodness is infinite and our ingratitude only so because it is towards Him?

“Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” we say. Perhaps we forget that God stretched forth His Hands for our nails only after we had already done our best to throw hatred at Him in the only ways we had without His being in our power.

33 Hear ye another parable. There was a man an householder, who planted a vineyard, and made a hedge round about it, and dug in it a press, and built a tower, and let it out to husbandmen; and went into a strange country. 34 And when the time of the fruits drew nigh, he sent his servants to the husbandmen that they might receive the fruits thereof. 35 And the husbandmen laying hands on his servants, beat one, and killed another, and stoned another. 36 Again he sent other servants more than the former; and they did to them in like manner. 37 And last of all he sent to them his son, saying: They will reverence my son. 38 But the husbandmen seeing the son, said among themselves: This is the heir: come, let us kill him, and we shall have his inheritance. 39 And taking him, they cast him forth out of the vineyard, and killed him. 40 When therefore the lord of the vineyard shall come, what will he do to those husbandmen? 41 They say to him: He will bring those evil men to an evil end; and will let out his vineyard to other husbandmen, that shall render him the fruit in due season. 42 Jesus saith to them: Have you never read in the Scriptures: The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner? By the Lord this has been done; and it is wonderful in our eyes. 43 Therefore I say to you, that the kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and shall be given to a nation yielding the fruits thereof. 44 And whosoever shall fall on this stone, shall be broken: but on whomsoever it shall fall, it shall grind him to powder. 45 And when the chief priests and Pharisees had heard his parables, they knew that he spoke of them. Douay-Rheims: Matthew 33:45

So He spoke of the chief priests and Pharisees.

How has He spoken of us?

Or do we exclude our sins from those that crucified Him at Calvary?

I don’t know what every Protestant denomination teaches or even honestly what the mainstream church teaches anymore. But I know that I believe I was there at Calvary, because my sins were part of the burden He carried.

He knew then that I would sin if He created me. He knew all my childhood sins, from the smallest distractions to the largest secrets, and He knew all the times I would tell Him in all the blackness of my heart while even in His very chapel that I will not be a nun, I will not be Yours, Non serviam. He knew all of that and He knew it on Calvary.

And yet He created me anyway.

I pray to Him that I have given up telling Him no. He told me no in May of 2025 when He sent me home from the convent. And it was answering that no that was the hardest yes of my life.

It is the greatest desire of my heart now that I am finally the woman He created me to be. It is the greatest desire of my heart to be His and His alone, even though it seems He wishes that belonging to be invisible under secular clothing instead of the habit I left behind.

But before that, there were at least twenty years during which I hurt Him. Twenty years during which I perhaps hurt Him than others have the power to have, because I believe He has called me closer to Him than some, and the closer one’s enemies, the more power they have to hurt one. I hurt Him then and even now do I still hurt Him.

And He has always called me back.

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author

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