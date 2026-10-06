Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

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Jason Chastain
Oct 7

My sister in Christ, our points of disagreement are but a small thing as we both have taken Christ as our savior. 😁

My note for the gents not to pick damaged women for their wives is simple wisdom to have stable families.

It doesn’t mean she cannot be forgiven or that a softened heart can’t help her in her desperation. Just don’t make wicked (and desperate women) your wife and mother of your children. She will find her match (or not) from someone in her level. I hate to see good men broken by women like this. I’ve seen it in real life. Very sad.

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