“I’ve been waiting.”

He smiled.

I raised my eyebrows slightly.

The silence thickened for a moment.

“How long?”

His gaze was still, resting on my face, calculating.

“Too long.”

I shifted my weight to my other foot. My shoe scraped against the concrete floor of the shed.

I said nothing.

After a few seconds, he stood up. The crate he’d been sitting on moved half an…