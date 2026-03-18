Goodbye: A Historical Fiction Vignette
Setting: Eastern Europe, late 1945, city suburbs
“I’ve been waiting.”
He smiled.
I raised my eyebrows slightly.
The silence thickened for a moment.
“How long?”
His gaze was still, resting on my face, calculating.
“Too long.”
I shifted my weight to my other foot. My shoe scraped against the concrete floor of the shed.
I said nothing.
After a few seconds, he stood up. The crate he’d been sitting on moved half an…
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