Headquarters Consultation | Visualist VS Aphantasic
An Impromptu Essay on Visual Writers VS Aphantasic Writers, Written to Procrastinate the Act of Actually Writing.
DISCLAIMER: I have aphantasia. I know not the lore of the long hours inside a visualizer’s mind. I know not the extremities of chaos to which they may be pushed. This is only how I—blindly—imagine it to be.
Now let us begin.
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