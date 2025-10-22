Are you sick of “drafting”? Do you feel like you never actually finish any of your books? Are you despairing of your writing career?

I don’t believe in drafts. I don’t read. I don’t “write on inspiration.”

That’s how I finished 15+ novels before graduating high school.

I’m a 20yo author with aphantasia, debuting soon with a 5-novel Sci-Fi series I wrote in…