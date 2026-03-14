Gabrielle Marie Kozak

Gabrielle Marie Kozak

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Fiz Soup
Jun 11

I love how genuine this was! This takes humility, and most of us have made similar mistakes. The difference between a Christian and a nonchristian isn't perfection, it's living a life of repentance. What a gift from God.

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