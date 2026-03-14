Hello Reader,

I’ve noticed that in online spaces—especially here on Substack—my comments have a way of upsetting others. This is not my intention, and I apologize for any hurt my stances may cause or have caused others. The reason for this effect, I suspect, is that I often approach debates by questioning their underlying premises rather than arguing within them.

As it’s not practical to hold a philosophical debate in a Note’s replies, I wanted to lay out the framework behind seemingly radical comments that may have sparked debate.

This does not imply that I avoid debate. I will happily argue with anyone who is open to it.

But it would be good for you to know who—and what—you are debating with, and what beliefs collide to cause the disagreement.

How I Approach an Argument

Some of you may have read my earlier essay on the meaning of words and the implication of today’s “draft” theory. If not, please feel free to read it here.

A brief summary is that my mind holds words as accurate representatives of reality. Definitions are arguable. That does not change the psychological stance behind them.

A statement is a contract. As I described in my essay, I treat statements as such. That is why it is uniquely destabilizing to me when words are treated as a vague idea of reality. When I debate, I will take statements and words at their full value—and that means I will follow them to their logical and ontological implications.

Some call this position “extremist.” Perhaps it is.

But reality itself becomes “extremist” when lived to the full.

I would also like to state that in no way do I want to come across as proud, obstinate, or argumentative. I may be angry. I am definitely stubborn. But I pray that if I ever come into conflict with the truth, I will be humble enough to accept it.

I am resolved. I am settled in the reality I live.

That is why I often reframe what I see as a false premise—to reveal the truth of its implications.

Topics that Will Arouse Debate

You may say that Brandon Sanderson is or is not a fallen author. You may claim that today is the best or worst day of the year. I will happily pass by both statements, even if I strongly disagree.

What I will not pass by is a statement that has serious downstream consequences for others.

I do not imply that any of these consequences are intended or even realized by their author. That is why my criticism is not personal. I do not engage to make people angry; I engage because I feel responsible to defend what I believe to be the truth when others may not realize the truth has been distorted.

These topics often include—in both extremes:

AI usage

Feminism

Draft culture

Christianity

For these topics, I’ll summarize my argument philosophy here—in case you arrived wondering why a single-sentence reply detonated the entire thread.

AI Usage

AI was developed by human minds and human science. I have never delved deeply into its origin, because it would be unreasonable to treat such a tool as anything other than a product of human creativity and human science.

For the sake of this argument, I will define “AI usage” as brainstorming, intellectual sparring, conversational relaxation, prose composition, strategic simulation, and image generation.

Some arguments I’ve heard against AI usage include:

it destroys human creativity

it has serious impact (including neurological or psychological effects) on society, especially the young

it consumes vast amounts of resources

it is destroying job availability

it isn’t “pure” human authorship

it steals from copyrighted sources

Many of these objections seem to share a common premise: Human productivity loses value when apparently over-assisted by tools.

The implication of that premise is: Human value exists in productivity.

Ontologically false.

However, I will still address each of these concerns in turn.

These arguments are not derived primarily from statistical research. They arise from logical analysis and cause-effect reasoning.

AI usage destroys human creativity. What is human creativity? The imagination and capacity given to us by God at our creation. Obviously, AI does not have this structure. Therefore, it can build only on what it is given. That is why an experienced author can use AI to take a novel to an elite level, while someone “in it for the money” can concoct a collection of words not worth the MB or two of space it uses. AI usage has serious impact (including neurological or psychological effects) on society, especially the young. This can be true. Practically everything in life has serious neurological or psychological impact on the younger members of our society. Subtle psychological abuse. High school classroom dynamics. The preservatives in our food. I’m not saying AI is harmless. I’m saying nothing is. AI usage consumes vast amounts of resources. Like the previous objection, this is not particular to AI. I’ve seen entire boxes of berries going to waste in a grocery store before. How much gas do we use sitting in a parking lot waiting for someone? How many book copies get trashed by a bindery for a minor slip? Our society is heavily based on consuming. That is a fact. AI usage is destroying job availability. This one is vaguely funny to me, as I’ve struggled to get a job for the past five months. Is AI the issue? No, the issue is that everyone wants the same jobs. This is a populational consequence, not the effect of a new tool. In fact, AI opens many doors that were shut before—such as my own publishing business. A hundred years ago, would a 20-year-old woman likely have the dedication and support to begin publishing monthly after years of writing output—with no family backup? Most likely not. In such cases, AI can function as both a morale boost and a strategic sounding board. AI usage is not “pure” human authorship. This takes us back to #1, on human creativity. However, this specific complaint is more nuanced. It is a fact that AI-assisted prose is not purely the output of a human’s fingers on the keyboard. However, the verb remains assisted, not authored. There is a difference. When I am limping around on crutches, no one is going to tell me I’m not relocating. I’m still getting somewhere. I’m just using tools to do it. AI usage steals from copyrighted sources. This one, I believe, may have some basis. I’ve also heard that measures are being taken to address this concern. However, it is a fact that mistakes are a part of life. “Bugs” exist in nearly all software. An initial issue—however severe—should not be considered a reason to condemn an entire movement. If a child hits another child, you do not remove them from society. You correct them and move on. This statement does not imply that AI is on the same level as a human being. But the humans who designed it are.

Now…the other side.

I haven’t yet met anyone who claims that AI should run society.

But as a dystopian author, I can recognize the possibility of such a movement in the future.

Here are some arguments I suspect might come up:

Humans are too irresponsible to continue guiding the course of the future alone. AI should be utilized to optimize outcomes.

Humans are immoral. AI cannot be. Therefore, AI should be used to structure decisions and society.

If neither of these sounds ridiculous to you, you might want to stop reading now.

Humans are too irresponsible to continue guiding the course of the future alone. AI should be utilized to optimize outcomes. On the surface, this sounds convincing. However, this development would be based on a potentially atheistic premise that humans are incapable of responsibility. That premise is ontologically false. Outcome optimization should be based in human choice where it belongs. In theory, the act of using AI would in itself be human choice, but it would have to respect the agency of every human being involved. Humans are immoral. AI cannot be. Therefore, AI should be used to structure decisions and society. This is related to #1, though it strikes deeper at the root of agency and responsibility. However, it relies on the same premise: that humans are irretrievably corrupt and have no choice. Again: False.

These are the statements that came most quickly to my head. I would be happy to address others—or redefine my own stance in response to development of my understanding of the truth.

Feminism—and Its Opposite Extreme

This is a topic deeply related to human existence and orientation, even before it impacts society and culture. As a woman, femininity means very much to me. In no way do I intend to contradict the teachings of Holy Mother the Church (pre-Vatican II hierarchy and doctrine). The arguments I will reframe here come from my own experiences and personal development, both as a laywoman and as a religious Sister.

“Feminism” I will define as any movement that extols female existence as being loudly “equal to man” or “independent.” Note that I say loudly. This will become relevant.

“Femininity” I define as woman’s existence, orientation, purpose, vocation, and presence.

I will open my stance with this statement: A woman’s value, equality, or purpose is defined explicitly and solely for the value, equality, and purpose with which she was created.

The same is true of man.

A glass of water is no less than a waterbottle. Yet both are for different roles and uses.

My right hand is no better than my left. Yet I use each one in relation to particular—and different—circumstances.

“A” is no better than “an.” Yet both are used in relation to different sentence structures.

Man and woman are complimentary.

Now for the argument.

Here are some common feminist arguments—argued loudly:

Womanhood has been treated badly and disrespected for centuries.

Womanhood has been framed as inferior to manhood.

Women must assert their equality.

Women are equal to men, and therefore they must carry out the same duties.

First of all, many of these arguments spring from a painful truth. Yet feminism is more of an extreme reaction to a history of abuse rather than a reframing of existence.

That difference matters. Feminism is not a discovery of truth; it is a reaction. And any reaction can be pushed too far.

Womanhood has been treated badly and disrespected for centuries. This is, unfortunately, a fact. It is not an argument, unless the intention is revenge. Womanhood has been framed as inferior to manhood. This statement is more nuanced. It depends on what counts as “inferior.” Is it inferior to bring life into this world? Is it inferior to be the quietly courageous shadow behind every recognized “hero”? Is it inferior to be the authority that needs not demand power to have it? Women must assert their equality. Does a gun need to assert its capacity? No—not unless it is, itself, doubtful. Anyone who claims something loudly, reveals that they are convincing themselves in the act. I do not doubt that I have the social status to drink coffee and work in the food section of the library. Ergo I will not walk in carrying a sign stating that I have a right to be here. Women are equal to men, and therefore they must carry out the same duties. What do we define by “the same duties”? Office work? Or responsibility? No one condemns a man for not giving birth to a child and taking responsibility for a future citizen of Heaven. Yet how many times is a woman looked down on for choosing to remain at home and raise her little ones? Responsibility is shared between man and woman—but across different spheres. We may also raise the comparison of a sick person versus a healthy person. No one can morally condemn the invalid who can do nothing but offer their suffering to God. This does not imply that woman is “sick.” This implies that different circumstances call for different responsibilities.

I myself am a single laywoman. I run a publishing house and will soon be working a job. Does this make me a feminist? No—because I am fulfilling the responsibility of my personal vocation in life. Everyone, both man and woman, has a singular vocation.

The opposite extreme of feminism is almost more ontologically terrifying.

Some of its claims include:

Women are inferior to men and therefore must accept that in humility.

Woman’s role is lesser than man’s. (Conceptually equivalent to the above statement.)

Women do not deserve agency.

Women were created for man’s use.

All of these arguments strike at the same core of womanhood—existential definition.

Therefore I will address them together.

If woman was created inferior to man, this hypothesis could be logically followed to the implication that woman is loved less by God than man.

That in itself is enough to make my blood run cold.

That would imply that God created woman with free will and agency only that she might know she was loved less. That we were created to suffer. Because every rational creature’s deepest desire is belonging to God. And if women could belong less than men could, our lives—and perhaps even our eternities—would be shadowed by this incapacity.

Fortunately for us, God is a loving Creator. God is Love. This alone disproves the entire premise.

Despite the fact that if such were the case, it would be my duty to accept my role and love God regardless, this does not change the fact that my life would be permanently destabilized by the fact that I could give all and still count for less.

If this argument were not strong enough on its own, it is sufficient to mention that God asked Our Blessed Mother’s permission for the Incarnation. St. Joseph’s permission was implied—but Our Lady’s was explicitly required, because she had agency as a woman.

There are other, less deep conclusions implied by the above arguments. One is that a woman is incomplete without her husband.

First of all, not every woman has a physical husband—including religious Sisters—so this would mean that every single or consecrated woman was incomplete. Secondly—almost more importantly—every woman stands alone at her judgement.

We will not answer for our husband’s decisions.

We will answer for our own.

That, to me, is the strongest basis for why I should be making them—and why I do not feel the need to argue my right to do so.

Draft Culture

At this point, you may be tired of ontological implications. Fortunately, this topic takes us mainly to the realm of personal development as authors and writers.

By “draft culture” I mean the craft stance widely prevalent in today’s writing society—the stance that fills the internet with platitudes about imperfection and process.

They give us permission to fall short.

However, they often do not give us permission to aim high.

I do not intend to quote anyone specifically, but these are some of the common concepts I’ve encountered:

“Every book goes through drafts!”

“Don’t worry about writing it perfectly, just write it.”

“It’s okay if it’s not good. No writer starts out good.”

“Problems are for revision!”

“This narrative structure actually works!”

Sound great, don’t they?

Not when you want to actually be good.

“Every book goes through drafts!” Objectively, this is not always true—and I doubt even those who repeat it truly believe it. However, influencers, editors, and authors alike should all remember that “every” is a statement implying totality. Am I being black-and-white here? Yes. Is “every” a black-and-white statement? Also yes. “Don’t worry about writing it perfectly, just write it.” This is good for those who worry about writing it perfectly. To those who want to write perfectly—or as close as possible—this statement is poison. This implies that we are not allowed to be excellent the first time. This implies that we are expected to be less than we could be. “It’s okay if it’s not good. No writer starts out good.” It is a fact that no writer starts out good. It is not a fact that great writers stay there, nor is it a fact that every writer on the internet is “starting out.” This can be likened to handwriting. No toddler shows up to preschool with perfect ABCs. But some teenagers stay with the scribbles, while others develop awestriking cursive skills. “Problems are for revision!” Why are the problems there? Why is revision necessary? Proofreading, I can understand. Line-editing, too. But structural edits on a completed work are what scare me. Are we working with a narrative, or are we working with a series of illogical scenarios? If the narrative is logical, it should be left in place. If illogical, it should have been addressed from the very beginning. If I get stuck in a “draft,” I strategize through the situation—realistically. I don’t abruptly decide that every single guard in the Nazi concentration camp is out on Jewish holiday. “This narrative structure actually works!” This statement stings. This devalues the concept of narrative structure to the level of incompetence. If a “narrative structure” is automatically supposed to be “broken,” then what, exactly, is a novel? A narrative that does not live up to the term is not a narrative. Period.

In ontological terms, these themes subtly tie into the Christian ideal of striving for perfection. It is okay to be imperfect—and even better to admit it—but it is immoral, and personally destructive, to treat that circumstance as a reason never to strive for what is better. Sanctity is not perfection—it is the striving.

Christianity

This final section is less an argument than it is an explanation of my beliefs as a Pre-Vatican II Catholic. We are widely underrepresented in online spaces, and that is why I feel a definition to be necessary. Again, I submit any theological implications to the authority of Holy Mother Church. I am not a priest or bishop—I am a laywoman. But the laity, too, are warriors of God.

My personal beliefs are also heavily influenced by the fact that I am a Slave of Mary according to the Total Consecration of St. Louis Marie de Montfort. If you are interested in learning more about this consecration, I’ve included a link here to his own definition and explanation as found in True Devotion to Mary.

My Pre-Vatican II Catholic stance may be found here, as summed up by some of our clergy.

I will summarize it myself as follows: We belong to the one true Church instituted by Christ—the same Church that has existed through the centuries and has unfortunately nearly disappeared since the subversion of Vatican II. Strong language—for a strong reason.

In public, this mainly comes out as follows:

I rarely call myself “Christian,” as the word’s current usage often implies a culture of easy-going laity who are accepting of all and every religious position that accepts Our Lord Jesus Christ as God.

Highly controversial, and I usually stay out of these debates—but I do not accept the quietly spreading premise that God can make mistakes in creation.

I judge no person. I judge choices and consequences. As we say, “Hate the sin, love the sinner.” I strive to live by this theological position.

I try not to engage with atheistic or nature-oriented statements unless (as previously mentioned) they either have serious downstream consequences or are spoken from a perspective of truth-seeking—that will not necessarily react violently to a gentle nudge.

There Are Topics I Won’t Argue

Such topics include:

Politics

Geopolitical concerns

Any widespread condemnation or affirmation of an individual I do not personally know

Environmental predictions

I choose to step out of these topics, explicitly because I am not a professional researcher and because I do not have personal experience in these categories. I give the benefit of the doubt in circumstances of which I am unsure. I also refuse to delegate the news media as my information source, as nearly anything can be convincingly portrayed with the tools of today.

Thank you for reading.

And God bless you.

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author