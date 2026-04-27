I Broke My Process
and broke the book
I thought draft culture was simply rewrite, rewrite, rewrite.
I was wrong. Draft culture also includes word count—as a final step in the process, not as a “first draft” detail.
There’s a reason for that. Unfortunately, I wasn’t aware until today.
When I wrote the Trooper Series, I ignored word count. In fact, my HTML document didn’t have an easy word count…
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