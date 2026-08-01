Hello, friends! If you’ve visited my Amazon page within the last several months, you may have noticed a quiet little novella available for preorder, releasing this December. It’s called Fiat and the cover is basically just a single ECG line.

It’s also the only one of my publications with a postscript note like this one:

It’s not erotica. Far from it. It’s not even explicit.

But it’s a short story about a fictional young woman named Maria who was assaulted at the beginning of her senior year.

I don’t think I would normally have written a book like this. But last November or so, I and some friends were on our way to Sunday Mass, and we passed a Pro Life billboard for the fifth or sixth time. And that time I typed the website into my phone’s browser and signed up for their campaign.

They sent me a packet: leaflets, handouts, some research or report, and more papers that were meant for signatures. I still have that packet, but it was about then that I realized I couldn’t exactly walk around collecting signatures like the men I occasionally wave off at Walmart. But I still wanted to make a difference. I had wanted to for a long time. That was part of what inspired priceless (currently scheduled to release in October 2027).

This time I wrote Fiat.

It’s not about the “usual scenarios,” like where conception is an accident between parents or boyfriend/girlfriend or that kind of thing. It’s literally about a girl who was assaulted. Her parents don’t even realize she became pregnant until after she goes to a clinic and parks her car and cries. Until after she drives home without ever walking in.

She doesn’t choose life because of some moral reasoning or a rule or a religious position. She chooses it because deep down, too intimately for articulation, it is not a part of who she is to step away from consequences and responsibility. Even if the action wasn’t hers. Even if she never chose to bear a child at seventeen.

The story could have become a slogan collection. A neat little allegory. I tried to keep it strictly in the experience of one young woman who had to grow up faster than she deserved.

And so it’s the story of a life. Two lives, really. One that was broken and one that was born from the ruins. Three lives if we count the classmate with the coffee. It’s meant to be more of a thoughtful piece than a political sledgehammer. The inspiration comes second, like inspiration from all good fiction: the kind that sinks through our consciousness and settles deep into our minds and hearts. It doesn’t tell a girl what she can and can’t do. It is meant to give her a hope that, if something equally terrible happened to her, she has more than one choice.

Because Pro Life is, too, Pro Choice. The choice to choose good over evil—but with evil being recognized as such. Fully informed choice.

Maria Reyes wasn’t fully informed when she made her choice. She didn’t even intend to make it.

But when she found the courage to reach down and feel for a child’s kick—when she found the courage to postpone college and her friends’ fun to raise a child that wasn’t fully hers—that was her choice. The courage to be a mother. The courage to carry another life and recognize that life as another person.

And when she found that courage, the world answered back. Not all with mockery. Not all with whispers behind her back. With kindness, too. With hands that picked up her books for her when she dropped them. With trembling fingers that called for an ambulance when she went into labor early on her graduation day. With parents who quietly stepped in where they judged Maria’s savings shouldn’t have to suffice alone.

Fiat is a story—not just about choice, but about the fact that courage doesn’t have to be met with disgust. That not every accident needs to be erased for one to still be human. That pregnancy does not erase a woman’s dignity to those who still have eyes to see.

There is one other reason I wrote it. Because, to me, assault is one of the worst case scenarios.

And if it were to ever happen to me, I pray I would find the courage to make the choice my own character did.

Fiat, unlike the rest of my catalog, is available now for preorder at only $0.99. It will not be on KU, because I will be sharing the PDF with all who want it—free of charge.

There’s something else, too. You can share it.

The preorder is there because Amazon has a farther reach than my Substack. The price is there because Amazon requires it.

The PDF is yours—and everyone’s who needs it.

So. There will be a paperback version. Slim enough that you can leave it places.

There will be the PDF and epub files, available for public access.

And then there are you, my readers.

Will you help me share Maria’s story?

Preorder Page

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak