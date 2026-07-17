I was debating the other day with a few pro-choice people. As normal, the conversation didn’t go anywhere useful. It mainly disintegrated into, eventually, “We just don’t like you.” (To quote one of them.) Which I could already see. The funny part about continuing was that I had a tangible comeback to every personal claim they made on my life. Called the cops on a potential assault? NEVER. (My name is in fact on police record.) Delivered two aborted lambs? They didn’t even address this one.

But that’s not the point.

One of the claims they made was that I supported life only because I was rich. Because the rich only wanted more lives in this world so the poor could stay poor and the work could keep getting done.

As I put it, I’m a 20yo single woman in transitional housing, working full-time at a daycare.

“You’re doing nothing for BORN kids,” they said.

So I let them know I share snacks with the people who stand at street corners.

I’m not rich. I work for the money I spend. I’m writing essays like these in little pockets of my days like this one—the ten minutes when I’m eating a small bowl of oatmeal before grabbing my backpack and walking to a bus stop. I won’t finish it now. I’ll finish it later—maybe on break, maybe on another bus ride, maybe tonight after doing my chores. (Because even adults have chores.) I’ll go off and half-wrestle, half-hug a small gang of toddlers whose world consists of “WHA HAPPEN?” and deviously dumping the pompoms all over the floor. (Because toddlers clearly do not have chores.)

But this is not an essay on abortion. This is an essay on the fact that I am, indeed, rich.

I have been called a feminist. I have been called an antinatalist. I have also been called a “gender traitor.” All of those are wrong. I do not have a job or live singly because of a slogan. Neither do I advocate for life because of a demographic. I am a Traditional Catholic woman, and, hopefully like the valiant woman mentioned in Scripture, that means my life comes out in many, many ways, big and small. It comes out in novels. It comes out in debates. And it comes out when I put a toddler student down for nap or smile at the bus driver.

The woman in Scripture has a husband and children, you may say. That is a fact. Who are mine, then?

… Everyone whom my life touches. Everyone whose day is brightened by the smile of a woman waiting to clock out and wait for a bus. Everyone who posts a request for prayers and gets a little “Incoming.”

And yet— Transitional housing, independence, Medicaid, and all— I am not poor.

I read an essay by a friend the other day: this one, by The Wise Wolf, one of my strongest supporters on Substack, and it made me think. Because I’ve been through some things. I’ve been through psychological abuse and living off my grandmother’s generosity.

I’ve never been through what he has. Because, as he puts it, there is no safety net for single white men.

This past year has, thank God, been differently for me. I was in different circumstances: single, under 21, and a woman with relatives. I could afford not to sleep curled up against the side of someone’s house last winter, even if I did rake leaves until my hands were blistered to earn money for proof copies. I’ve never had to stand at a street corner and hope someone will see me and be generous.

And I am grateful. Because I would not have lasted on that street corner.

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I would have had to return to the place I had left, written off as a mental case and a feminist. I may have had to stay there forever. Or I would have had to beg my former religious community for help. Or stayed with my grandmother forever and never found a job. It wasn’t that I wasn’t trying. It was simply the situation of the neighborhood—and the fact that I couldn’t drive.

Without my grandmother? Without the nuns? If I had chosen to live as a woman free to serve God? We all know where that would have ended. A true mental case, maybe. A victim of assault. Because I don’t think a single, weak woman could have managed to stand at a street corner for long.

That was what I feared. That was a future I hated to even think about. Because it could have happened.

And yet I was rich enough to build like I was architecting a skyscraper anyway.

I wrote a book about another Architect. You can preorder it here!

I had a survivor’s mind. I still do. I window shop at Walmart, in the Office Supplies aisle, the Camping aisle, the First Aid aisle, the Hardware aisle. Few things hook me as do rugged backpacks or perfectly organized storage structures or tiny containers. I’m lucky I have a budget to keep me in line, or I would probably have an entire RV stocked up and ready to go for whenever World War Three happens.

But there is another kind of mind I have, and it is the one that is slowly learning to overtake the other. It is a builder’s mind, an Architect’s. And this mind is the one that is truly rich, in imagination, in contingency-planning, in foresight. It is this mind that writes these essays, that updates KDP, that organizes past book releases into hanging file folders. It is this mind that looks forward to the three years following next month’s move and smiles.

Because in the past year, I have left home, I have lost a job, I have left another job, I have lived in my grandmother’s spare room, I have moved into transitional housing, and I have started a job.

And, as of today, I have published nine books and scheduled nineteen more.

I am not writing because I can afford advertisement. I am not writing because I have 1000 ARC readers. I am not writing because I’ve signed a book deal.

I am writing because I am building, and because I am rich in the mind God has given me.

And while I work—while I slowly rebuild the autonomy I was not given as a teenager—

I will build also this skyscraper, in my novels and in the hearts of those whom I touch daily.

It may not be my name written on the base by the time it reaches fruition. But it will have been Architected.

Thank you for reading! Remember—every share helps this message reach more hearts <3 Share

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect