I didn’t grow up reading or watching superheroes. But I heard about them. I heard about Captain America and Bucky and Spiderman. I stared at pictures of Natasha my friend sent me and I decided we would someday be friends. You know, red hair. That look of destiny.

Except there was one problem. I wasn’t strong.

I found out later (in the convent, no less) that at some point in my life I’d had mono. That I’d gone through mold infection. And that weighing, on average, less than 105lbs at 19 wasn’t quite the healthiest.

In a way, it’s kind of sad none of the adults in my life figured it out. But how would they? I was the eldest child. I was homeschooled from second to seventh grade, and even when I did get to go to private school, my first reputation was that of the stupid and slow one. My dad was incredibly physically inactive himself and my mom suffered from several health issues. And the teacher whom I told after running laps that “my chest hurt,” said that was normal. That I just needed to work out more.

But at the end of the day, I was still one of the slowest. Still the last to be chosen by either team. Still the senior girl who ended up finishing the year online because all her friends had graduated before her—without telling her—and who was, well, left alone. Maybe it was because she was always writing, after all. Maybe it was the red hair, she used to think. She hated it at one point. Maybe it was her name. She changed it around thirteen, to Philomena. That was her penname when she published her first book. But no one thought that was cool and there was no book signing party, no celebration.

And so she got tired of being weak.

She didn’t watch Marvel. She couldn’t relate to the weak boy who became Captain America.

So she created her own weak boy. She named him Conner and she gave him a twin sister. And she gave him a superhuman serum and made him watch his sister fall after he shot her.

Then later there was the granddaughter. Via Pacis. And that was when, for the first time, Philomena thought maybe I can be strong, too.

Via grew up several decades in the future. Her mother in an asylum, her father unknown and undisclosed. She had to take a medication every night so she wouldn’t “go insane like her mother.” It made her throw up. She’d been taking that every day of her life since as long as she could remember. But she wasn’t weak. She was strong. Just…not after she took the pills.

Then she found out she was a Whyte. And that the pills were a suppressant for the serum running genetically in her blood—T4 (or, to be accurate, T7).

So she stopped taking the pills. Her strength showed itself again. She could run, heal, and do parkour.

But that didn’t solve the problem. Nothing solved the actual problem until someone told her she was brave just for not giving up on hope. Until her mother could finally hug her and tell her who her father was. Until her father could argue about the color of her eyes and perhaps, someday, gain the courage to embrace the daughter who had grown up without him.

Apparently I wrote that message for myself at 17. But I didn’t get the message.

No. I tried to teach myself parkour.

Now that I think about it? That could’ve been because no one told me I was brave for not giving up, until I was convinced giving up was all that was missing from me. No mother who had been a mother to me, actually hugged me (until the convent). No father teased me about my eyes, because the father I had knew I existed and was his daughter and could watch anime with him and that was apparently enough emotionally.

There are plenty of superheroes who grew up without parents. Plenty of them whose story comes after they learn who they are anyway.

I did not know who I was.

So I got up early—and earlier in the summer—to go outside and run, even though my dad complained about the mosquitoes if I opened the door. I forced myself to jump from higher and higher places (we’re talking only a couple of feet here at first, honestly) because jumping was something I had always been terrified of. I timed myself to see how quickly I could climb over the metal gate. I studied the barbed wire fence and told myself that at some point I’d learn how to cross that too. I balance-walked on some kind of very thin bench. And I ran laps. Lots of them. Building endurance rather than speed, maybe, but building something.

I dressed like Via, too, as much as I could. Hang it, I crocheted myself a kind of ski mask that you could pull down into an innocent-looking scarf. Not because I had wolf scars like hers. But because she had found her place in the world—once I finished writing Trooper A4—and I wanted to find mine.

I don’t think I knew when I decided to enter the convent that that was just the beginning.

I’ve written other essays on my convent past. How it still truly is where my heart lives. I haven’t written much about how I found a mother there and then a Mother. I haven’t written about how the convent taught me I was loved eternally by God even as the woman I was.

I haven’t written about how the convent taught me what Julien and Scarlet told Via in A4—

that I mattered.

And it was just about then that I stopped trying to run like Via Pacis Whyte. That I stopped despairing every time I had to go rest for an hour. That I slowly began to believe that in a world full of doing, all God asked was that I be.

I used to train like a superhero.

Now I think like the kind of woman who would be one if she were strong. I am the woman who will hold the feverish toddler until their parents arrive. I am the woman who will let those rowdy toddler boys throw themselves across my lap because that’s how they show appreciation. I am the woman who will call EMS if a child is in danger.

And I am the woman who will protect herself.

Thank you for reading.

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author