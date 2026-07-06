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reaches up to shelf to retrieve the Douay-Rheims

cracks knuckles

Galatians 2:14: But when I saw that they walked not uprightly unto the truth of the gospel, I said to Cephas before them all: If thou, being a Jew, livest after the manner of the Gentiles, and not as the Jews do, how dost thou compel the Gentiles to live as do the Jews? [2:15] We by nature are Jews, and not of the Gentiles sinners. [2:16 as below] [2:17] But if while we seek to be justified in Christ, we ourselves also are found sinners; is Christ then the minister of sin? God forbid. [all bold added for emphasis]

I’d like to note right around here that, from context, St. Paul appears to be talking about the Mosaic Law as “The Law.” Continuing…

[2:18] For if I build up again the things which I have destroyed, I make myself a prevaricator. [prevaricator: 1: one who evades or perverts the truth. 2: one guilty of a breach of trust. 3: one guilty of collusion in a court of law.] [2:19] For I, through the law, am dead to the law, that I may live to God: with Christ I am nailed to the cross. [2:20] And I live, now not I; but Christ liveth in me. And that I live now in the flesh: I live in the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and delivered himself for me. [2:21] I cast not away the grace of God. For if justice be by the law, then Christ died in vain.

clears throat

So, ideally, I’d be made aware of what exactly you want explained. But in this case I can only guess, and my best guess is the concept of works “of the Law,” why we will be justified by faith in Christ and not by said works, and what this means for the fact that Christianity does in fact have the Ten Commandments and the Laws of the Church as included in the Baltimore Catechism.

Firstly. Let’s get down to first principles. If you are going to reject the law, then reject the entire law. Covet your neighbor’s wife. Take the Name of the Lord your God in vain. Go butcher cows on the Sabbath day.

Okay, okay. Back down? Alright. So there is nuance here. (Unless you’re Martin Luther and are saying, “Be a sinner and sin boldly, but believe and rejoice in Christ even more boldly.” Right. Because let’s just kill the guy standing next to us while cheering Christ on at Calvary. That’s pretty bold, isn’t it?)

Secondly, if I were St. Thomas or any of the scholars who actually translated from the Latin Vulgate, I could get down to the Greek and the Latin and analyze sentence structure. Unfortunately, I’m not. So I’m just going to point vaguely in their direction and note that someone made the observation that several sentences in Scripture are phrased like this and come across as exclusive in English translations but can be seen in other cases to be inclusive. One such phrasing is that referring to Our Lady’s virginity and that’s the only one I remember.

Thirdly. The actual point—maybe. Let’s dissect this as it appears in the Douay Rheims (slightly different from…the OP):

[2:16] But knowing that man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ; we also believe in Christ Jesus, that we may be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: because by the works of the law no flesh shall be justified.

Actually I just moved on to Galatians Ch. 3 and have had my eyes greeted with several much more anti-works passages. 😁 So let’s address them all together, shall we?

(also, if you want to complain about my version of the Bible, go talk to the late Bishop Challoner. He compared it to the Vulgate which uh was around long before the Reformation.)

Chapter 3 O senseless Galatians, who hath bewitched you that you should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been set forth, crucified among you? This only would I learn of you: Did you receive the Spirit by the works of the law, or by the hearing of faith? Are you so foolish, that, whereas you began in the Spirit, you would now be made perfect by the flesh? Have you suffered so great things in vain? If it be yet in vain. He therefore who giveth to you the Spirit, and worketh miracles among you; doth he do it by the works of the law, or by the hearing of the faith? As it is written: Abraham believed God, and it was reputed to him unto justice. Know ye therefore, that they who are of faith, the same are the children of Abraham. And the scripture, foreseeing, that God justifieth the Gentiles by faith, told unto Abraham before: In thee shall all nations be blessed. Therefore they that are of faith, shall be blessed with the faithful Abraham. For as many as are of the works of the law, are under a curse. For it is written: Cursed is every one, that abideth not in all things, which are written in the book of the law to do them. But that in the law no man is justified with God, it is manifest: because the just man liveth by faith. But the law is not of faith: but, He that doth those things, shall live in them. Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written: Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree: That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Christ Jesus: that we may receive the promise of the Spirit by faith. Brethren (I speak after the manner of man,) yet a man’s testament, if it be confirmed, no man despiseth, nor addeth to it. To Abraham were the promises made and to His seed. He saith not, And to his seeds, as of many: but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ. Now this I say, that by the testament which was confirmed by God, the law which was made after four hundred and thirty years, doth not disannul, to make the promise of no effect. For if the inheritance be of the law, it is no more of promise. But God gave it to Abraham by promise. Why then was the law? It was set because of transgressions, until the seed should come, to whom he made the promise, being ordained by angels in the hand of a mediator. Now a mediator is not of one: but God is one. Was the law then against the promises of God? God forbid. For if there had been a law given which could give life, verily justice should have been by the law. But the scripture hath concluded all under sin, that the promise, by the faith of Jesus Christ, might be given to them that believe. But before the faith came, we were kept under the law shut up, unto that faith which was to be revealed. Wherefore the law was our pedagogue in Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after the faith is come, we are no longer under a pedagogue. For you are all the children of God by faith, in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized in Christ, have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek: there is neither bond nor free: there is neither male nor female. For you are all one in Christ Jesus. And if you be Christ’s, then are you the seed of Abraham, heirs according to the promise.

Andddd that is my typing workout for the day.

Now let’s look at what Galatians Chapter 3 implies and where that applies to 2:16.

First of all, truth leaves at least something to be obeyed: “Who hath bewitched you that you should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been set forth, crucified among you?”

Second, it wasn’t easy: “Have you suffered so great things in vain? If it be yet in vain.”

Thirdly, the law is important, or St. Paul would be rejecting the following, not quoting it: “Cursed is every one, that abideth not in all things, which are written in the book of the law to do them.” (Deut. 27.26)

Fourth. A longer implication—but one I trust you to make: Christ Himself followed the law, even the Mosaic Law. I believe we all agree on this point. He obeyed even Caesar’s laws.

Fifth. The Mosaic law (clearly “the law” in the context of this epistle) was a promise of something more to come: “For if the inheritance be of the law, it is no more of promise. But God gave it to Abraham by promise.”

Sixth. To be of Abraham’s seed, to be “justified by faith,” to be a child of God in faith—you must put on Christ: “For as many of you as have been baptized in Christ, have put on Christ.” [bold added for emphasis]

… Yeah. That calls for a lot more than does the Old Testament, doesn’t it?

The Mosaic law was a promise. The Mosaic law was a pedagogue. The Mosaic law was “set because of transgressions, until the seed should come, to whom he made the promise.”

The Church of Christ as instituted by her Apostles (including St. Paul, by the way!) does not insist we follow every stipulation of the Mosaic Law, though we do still follow the Ten Commandments. In fact, this question occupied the Apostles themselves. And they made a decision. Because they were the shepherds of the Church Christ founded on the rock.

So my question for you. Explain to me why St. Paul constantly uses the Old Testament to reinforce his epistles—and why you take his saying “that we may be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law” to be exclusive of the latter?

I am not justified by simply believing Christ existed. I hope to be justified because I seek to live as He did. And that, necessarily, involves following the Commandments—and going above and beyond them.

“Why then was the law? It was set because of transgressions…”

The law was set for those who disobeyed.

It becomes an outline sketch for those whose goal is Christlikeness and true holiness. Because we are set free from the law of sin and bind ourselves to the law of Love Himself.

Why did St. Paul implicitly call the Galatians, “senseless”? Because they made the law their guide. Because they were content to stop at the law instead of allowing it to lead them to Christ. Ironically, because they made the law enough of their focus that St. Paul rebuked them for it.

So I shall now stop arguing about the law. I shall go and eat dinner alone for love of Christ. I shall set my alarm and get up tomorrow morning and walk to the bus stop and shepherd toddlers, for love of Christ. Because it is Faith that tells me how to love Him.

… thanks for the apologetics exercise, Shepherd Wagner !

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak

NB I submit all interpretations and implications contained in this essay to the teachings of Holy Mother Church, One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic.