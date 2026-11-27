“When I was in high school,” she began slowly, “I wrote a book.” — COGNITO: Zapata’s Memoirs

Yes, Zapata. Yes, Kozak. We know. You wrote a book. Maybe we even know that you wrote a book about the girl who wrote the book. Maybe, if we care more than twopence about you, we’ve even done the math and come to the conclusion that you’ve got about one more year before you’d be Gabrielle Zapata’s age when Mao Lin actually uses her book. Maybe we’ve noticed that and found it funny.

Maybe we saw that random Note you published several months ago about how one of COGNITO’S ARC readers was asking you what you’d do if COGNITO got used instead.

*cough*

Where was I?

Oh, right. The news headline notifications my phone keeps sending me. It’s a little bit of a smartphone and it knows me well enough to let me know whenever there’s something to read on space or biology or genetics or the socioeconomical state of Russia.

Recently, though, it’s discovered one of its favorite things to notify me about and one of my favorite things to read up on: the cyberattacks.

Now, I make a point of maintaining a healthy level of disbelief regarding anything the news has to tell me. Murder? Hm. Plausible. New DNA discovery? Eh. Let’s hear it. Lawsuit over an organ donation? Eww, but I’ll believe it. Cyberattacks resulting in massive frozen food loss across Europe? Ooh, now we’re cooking.

… Well, only defrosting, I guess.

Anyway. Regardless.

I was walking to church this morning, as one does, clutching my freezing fingers at 27 degree windchill (how does one clutch one’s fingers, may I ask?) and mathing the logistics of leaving my chocolate milk outside in the shade so that I could drink it after Mass instead of before, when it occurred to me that while I had not explicitly put refrigerator failure into COGNITO, it might well be a strategic step towards the general infrastructure failure.

Europe assures us that the weaknesses will be fixed. So do, I believe, the FBI. Everybody does. Everybody ought to.

Who will be fixing them?

What if we standardize all the systems and make them invulnerable? What if they really do become unhackable?

What if we can’t hack back into them when the switch of World War Three hits them?

I mean, it would make sense. Our systems are pretty obsolete now. Stupidly so. Job application sites are about as useful as the McDonald’s bag someone abandoned by the side of the street two days ago. Sounds like the freezer systems in Europe were relatively easy to hack into, too. Oh my goodness. We’re falling apart, aren’t we?

The freezers. FBI databases (thank you, Nathan Ammen?). My own stupid traditional bank account that locks me out every month or so. The state of our societal infrastructure is such that it makes the strategist in me want to go vomit so hard even my workplace won’t want me to come in tomorrow.

Staggered hacks today. Institutionalized off-switch tomorrow?

Who’s gonna modernize the systems?

The premise of COGNITO is that about 2 weeks after China hits Taiwan, they hit the USA. After we deploy. They hit us. They hit all our infrastructure simultaneously as they carry out key assassinations.

Kinda hard to hit infrastructure simultaneously unless it’s standardized, don’t you think? And what about our American hackers? Couldn’t we get some of it back on?

Except that’s the point. It’s not supposed to be hackable anymore, is it. Maybe that’s why we’re hacking it now. Maybe because, tomorrow, we can’t. Like the folks who get hired to hack into systems and hand over documentation of weaknesses. Like that.

But the freezers were in Europe, you’re telling me. Yeah. So was Mao Lin. That was half the point.

You didn’t even write a proper World War Three, you’re telling me. There were only a handful of soldiers at Grand Coulee Dam and there were practically none in Omaha. Oh, yeah? What makes you think a successful occupation means troops everywhere? What if you can simply deny cities electricity and cell data? That’s why Gabrielle Zapata left Omaha. She’d assumed that whoever was behind the cyberattacks would step out to take control.

They didn’t need control of Omaha. They never did.

You run out of water. You can’t call your cousin in California. You don’t even know what’s happening in Iowa, because your stupid car doesn’t work anymore. Your refrigerated food has gone bad. Your heating doesn’t work.

Do you care blazes about whether it’s a soldier marching down your street—or those homeless guys from Westroads?

That’s the point of COGNITO. A few people could make a big difference—because there were only a few people to begin with. They could infiltrate a dam, because there were only a handful of soldiers to spare in defense of the dam.

The idea was to lure our military off the mainland and then to take the mainland hostage. You don’t need to control a hostage’s entire body to succeed in a standoff. You just need your opponent to know that, even if they manage to shoot you, your reflexes are going to kill someone. Worse if they can’t even see the hostage. America wasn’t supposed to be able to contact Europe. America wasn’t supposed to know what hit her.

Anyway.

I’ve been waiting for World War Three all my life.

Maybe it’s coming.

Maybe it isn’t.

But hey—I wrote a book at seventeen.

I keep a go-bag in my closet.

One of the things inside of it is a map of the United States.

And whatever reality throws at me,

I will remain a novelist.

And we never stop plotting.

My 21st Birthday

Read the Zapata Saga: 3 Ways, 1 War

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak