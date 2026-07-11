If I can have

a bedroom separate from the rest of my home

with a bed

and a windowsill for my plants

and a small shelf for my prayerbooks and pictures

and a closet with a bit of extra space

I will.

If I can have

a kitchen

that is my kitchen

with a microwave

and an oven

and a fridge and a freezer

and a toaster, maybe

and a blender

I will,

If I can have

a table

with an extra chair or two

for a future friend and for my Guardian Angel

and room for place settings and a table centerpiece

I will.

If I can have

a desk

with a drawer or two

and a chair

and a working outlet

where I can write and listen to music

and hang up my calendar

i will.

If I can have

a soft chair

a seat or maybe a couch,

where I can curl up after work

and read a book

and take a nap

I will.

If I can have

a hardwood floor

I can sweep

and occasionally mop

i will.

If I can have

a quiet restroom

with a plunger and a clean shower

and a mirror cabinet for bandaids and toothpaste and theater makeup

and a place to wrap yarn for a bow collection

I will.

If I can have

a little bit of a yard

I can weed

and plant

and rake

and smile at

I will.

If I can have

a bookshelf

with my books on the top shelf

neatly in order of publication

and the other few books I read

sitting below

waiting for me to leaf through their pages again

and my legos near the bottom

and a statue at the very top

I will.

If I can have

walls

that already have nails

where I can put up pictures

of the Sisters

of my best friend

of Our Lady

I will.

If I can have

a craft table

with a paper cutter

and a stapler

and a printer

and a laminator

and a scorer

where I can build little leaflets

or design merchandise

or print flyers

I will.

If I can have

a router

I can trust

for Canva and video editing and Zoom and KDP

I will.

If I can have

a mailbox

with a flag

where I can leave letters

and find packages

I will.

If I can have

clothes for work

scrubs

church clothes

Zapata clothes

biking clothes

in my one little closet

I will.

If I can

bike to work

and to church

and to the store

and to the library

and to a coffee shop

I will.

If I can

visit someone

once in a while

someone who will smile gently

and say my name

and invite me into the kitchen

and hug me when I leave

someone I call Grandma

I will.

If I can

make some friends

whom I’m not afraid to ask for a lift

or over for dinner

who call me Gabrielle

and ask about the books

who ask me to go somewhere with them

once a year or so

I will.

If I can

have a few author signings

at a coffee shop and bookstore

and smile at people who ask about Zapata

and wear her dog tags

and her rosary

and hang up a book poster that looks like a film announcement

and sell the book with the cover image of myself walking across a bridge in Lincoln

I will.

If I can

watch my search results grow

watch my Amazon page fill

watch my books join the library shelves one by one

watch reviews slowly slip into place like puzzle pieces

I will.

If I can

go down to the riverfront once in a while

and watch the waves

and smile over the edge of the observation half-bridge

and let my short hair blow around in the wind

I will.

If I can

take the bus to church every Sunday

and adore my God

and greet my Mother

and confess my sins every few weekends

and receive Holy Communion at every opportunity

and say my daily Rosary

I will.

If I can

sew that dress I bought

into a polka skirt

and dress as my World War Two character

and teach myself the polka again

alone in my living room

I will.

If I can

sell my books

one by one and then five by five and then ten by ten

and watch my Medicaid Self-Employed income estimates grow more and more optimistic

and know that my publishing work

is making a difference

and my words

are brightening hearts

I will.

If I can

gain a bit of muscle weight

and become a little bit stronger

and learn some kind of self defense

and walk with confidence

I will.

If I can

continue to share what I have with my neighbor

and smile for those who need it

and offer prayers for those who ask them

and lend an ear to those who have something to say

and hold children whose eyes are full of tears

I will.

If I can

find out why

my body wants to pass out sometimes

and how I can prevent that

or how it will impact the rest of my life

and continue to bless God

wherever He calls me

I will.

If I can

compose music again someday

and make music videos

for YouTube

and get a view every month or so

or film little shorts from my own books

or make more Walk-and-Talks

that people listen to

I will.

If I can

direct the COGNITO film someday

and play Zapata

and be carried by Ciéran

and laugh at Jaime

and be smashed into the desk by Nathan Ammen

I will.

If I can

come home at night

and smile at the pictures on the walls

and at the books on the shelf

and at the neatly made bed

and the vase of flowers

and the latest box of author copies

and the pothos called James

and the To-Do whiteboard

and the Keurig set up for tomorrow’s coffee

and the clean kitchen counter

and the little box of things I need to take care of

and my dishes set out to dry

and the dirty spoon in the sink

and if I can smile at all that and give the past day to God

and ask Him to bless tomorrow—

then,

I will.