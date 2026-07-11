I'm moving soon
some personal hopes for this next chapter of my life
If I can have
a bedroom separate from the rest of my home
with a bed
and a windowsill for my plants
and a small shelf for my prayerbooks and pictures
and a closet with a bit of extra space
I will.
If I can have
a kitchen
that is my kitchen
with a microwave
and an oven
and a fridge and a freezer
and a toaster, maybe
and a blender
I will,
If I can have
a table
with an extra chair or two
for a future friend and for my Guardian Angel
and room for place settings and a table centerpiece
I will.
If I can have
a desk
with a drawer or two
and a chair
and a working outlet
where I can write and listen to music
and hang up my calendar
i will.
If I can have
a soft chair
a seat or maybe a couch,
where I can curl up after work
and read a book
and take a nap
I will.
If I can have
a hardwood floor
I can sweep
and occasionally mop
i will.
If I can have
a quiet restroom
with a plunger and a clean shower
and a mirror cabinet for bandaids and toothpaste and theater makeup
and a place to wrap yarn for a bow collection
I will.
If I can have
a little bit of a yard
I can weed
and plant
and rake
and smile at
I will.
If I can have
a bookshelf
with my books on the top shelf
neatly in order of publication
and the other few books I read
sitting below
waiting for me to leaf through their pages again
and my legos near the bottom
and a statue at the very top
I will.
If I can have
walls
that already have nails
where I can put up pictures
of the Sisters
of my best friend
of Our Lady
I will.
If I can have
a craft table
with a paper cutter
and a stapler
and a printer
and a laminator
and a scorer
where I can build little leaflets
or design merchandise
or print flyers
I will.
If I can have
a router
I can trust
for Canva and video editing and Zoom and KDP
I will.
If I can have
a mailbox
with a flag
where I can leave letters
and find packages
I will.
If I can have
clothes for work
scrubs
church clothes
Zapata clothes
biking clothes
in my one little closet
I will.
If I can
bike to work
and to church
and to the store
and to the library
and to a coffee shop
I will.
If I can
visit someone
once in a while
someone who will smile gently
and say my name
and invite me into the kitchen
and hug me when I leave
someone I call Grandma
I will.
If I can
make some friends
whom I’m not afraid to ask for a lift
or over for dinner
who call me Gabrielle
and ask about the books
who ask me to go somewhere with them
once a year or so
I will.
If I can
have a few author signings
at a coffee shop and bookstore
and smile at people who ask about Zapata
and wear her dog tags
and her rosary
and hang up a book poster that looks like a film announcement
and sell the book with the cover image of myself walking across a bridge in Lincoln
I will.
If I can
watch my search results grow
watch my Amazon page fill
watch my books join the library shelves one by one
watch reviews slowly slip into place like puzzle pieces
I will.
If I can
go down to the riverfront once in a while
and watch the waves
and smile over the edge of the observation half-bridge
and let my short hair blow around in the wind
I will.
If I can
take the bus to church every Sunday
and adore my God
and greet my Mother
and confess my sins every few weekends
and receive Holy Communion at every opportunity
and say my daily Rosary
I will.
If I can
sew that dress I bought
into a polka skirt
and dress as my World War Two character
and teach myself the polka again
alone in my living room
I will.
If I can
sell my books
one by one and then five by five and then ten by ten
and watch my Medicaid Self-Employed income estimates grow more and more optimistic
and know that my publishing work
is making a difference
and my words
are brightening hearts
I will.
If I can
gain a bit of muscle weight
and become a little bit stronger
and learn some kind of self defense
and walk with confidence
I will.
If I can
continue to share what I have with my neighbor
and smile for those who need it
and offer prayers for those who ask them
and lend an ear to those who have something to say
and hold children whose eyes are full of tears
I will.
If I can
find out why
my body wants to pass out sometimes
and how I can prevent that
or how it will impact the rest of my life
and continue to bless God
wherever He calls me
I will.
If I can
compose music again someday
and make music videos
for YouTube
and get a view every month or so
or film little shorts from my own books
or make more Walk-and-Talks
that people listen to
I will.
If I can
direct the COGNITO film someday
and play Zapata
and be carried by Ciéran
and laugh at Jaime
and be smashed into the desk by Nathan Ammen
I will.
If I can
come home at night
and smile at the pictures on the walls
and at the books on the shelf
and at the neatly made bed
and the vase of flowers
and the latest box of author copies
and the pothos called James
and the To-Do whiteboard
and the Keurig set up for tomorrow’s coffee
and the clean kitchen counter
and the little box of things I need to take care of
and my dishes set out to dry
and the dirty spoon in the sink
and if I can smile at all that and give the past day to God
and ask Him to bless tomorrow—
then,
I will.