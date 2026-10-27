Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

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E.A.Cornell | Author 🧀's avatar
E.A.Cornell | Author 🧀
17h

Question. Why does Genesis 3:15 say she? 🙁 I thought it was this:

"And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.”

- God talking to the serpent

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