Who is she that cometh forth as the morning rising, fair as the moon, bright as the sun, terrible as an army set in array?

Quae est ista quae progreditur quasi aurora consurgens, pulchra ut luna, electa ut sol, terribilis ut castrorum acies ordinata?

Canticle of Canticles 6:9 [Douay-Rheims]

And a great sign appeared in heaven: A woman clothed with the sun, and the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars.

Et signum magnum apparuit in caelo: mulier amicta sole, et luna sub pedibus eius, et in capite eius corona stellarum duodecim.

Apocalypse 12:1 [Douay-Rheims]

I will put emnities between thee and the woman, and thy seed and her seed: she shall crush thy head, and thou shalt lie in wait for her heel.

Inimicitas ponam inter te et mulierem, et semen tuum et semen illius: ipsa conteret caput tuum, et tu insidiaberis calcaneo eius.

Genesis 3:15 [Douay-Rheims]

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. — The Archangel Gabriel

Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the Fruit of thy womb. — Elizabeth, “filled with the Holy Ghost” — “And blessed art thou that hast believed, because those things shall be accomplished that were spoken to thee by the Lord.”

And Mary said:

My soul doth magnify the Lord.

And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Savior.

Because he hath regarded the humility of his handmaid; for behold from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed.

Because he that is mighty, hath done great things to me; and holy is his name.

And his mercy is from generation unto generations, to them that fear him.

He hath shewed might in his arm: he hath scattered the proud in the conceit of their heart.

He hath put down the mighty from their seat, and hath exalted the humble.

He hath filled the hungry with good things; and the rich he hath sent empty away.

He hath received Israel his servant, being mindful of his mercy.

As he spoke to our fathers, to Abraham and to his seed for ever.

There are no better words with which to praise Our Lady than those with which Scripture praises her.

And for today I will be content to let them stand alone.

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author