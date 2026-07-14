[INT. KOZAK ENCEPHALON - 2107 HOURS]

[AMP Logistics HQ] I summon all agents for a conference.

[AMP Author] Present.

[AMP Editor] Present.

[AMP Publisher] Present.

[AMP Procrastinator] Present.

[AMP Logistics] Procrastinator, explain yourself.

[AMP Procrastinator] We have much time.

[AMP Logistics] It says here that Snow in April is to be finished within the next 17 days.

[AMP Author] There are 42k words left—

[AMP Publisher] Who approved this schedule?

[AMP Editor] Me. There’s—

[AMP Procrastinator] Yes. 42k in 17 days.

[AMP Author] We haven’t even hit the midpoint slump yet!

[AMP Procrastinator] Just imagine you’re Andrae. Live with him. Write one day every time he lives one day.

[AMP Author] That’s not how it works. He’s spiraling because he’s in a boiler room and it’s -80 F upstairs.

[AMP Procrastinator] True. And you spiral every sixth hour.

[AMP Author] That’s because you won’t let me write!

[AMP Procrastinator] I am not. I’m simply giving you other things to do.

[AMP Publisher] I move that we ban Substack.

[AMP Author] It’s not all Substack.

[AMP Procrastinator] See? She admits it.

[AMP Editor] I vaguely offered to proofread someone’s novel today. Should I not have?

[AMP Publisher] YOU ABSOLUTELY SHOULD NOT HAVE.

[AMP Editor] But it’s not like we’re doing anyth—

[AMP Author] We are absolutely doing everything!

[AMP Logistics] EVERYONE. SHUT UP. [bangs gavel] We need to write the book. And we need to write the next month’s book, next month. This is where things get serious. [coughs] Editor, you’re off duty for the next three weeks. Publisher, stop fretting. Everything else is all set until the ARC reader gets back to us about next month’s launch.

[AMP Publisher] But we hardly even have one ARC reader—

[AMP Procrastinator] AMP is a failure. We are doomed. We are toast.

[AMP Author] We sold 5 books on IngramSpark this past month.

[AMP Procrastinator] FIVE. BOOKS. Ma’am it’s month 9 and you sold 5 books? What are you thinking. Who are you writing for, the readers?

[AMP Author] Actually, yes—

[AMP Procrastinator] Well clearly they don’t care!

[AMP Logistics]

[AMP Publisher]

[AMP Editor]

[AMP Author] … Okay, that hurt.

[AMP Procrastinator] It was meant to. You need to go have an emotional crisis once in a while.

[AMP Logistics] SHE DOES NOT. SHE NEEDS TO WRITE WORDS. THOUSANDS OF THEM.

[Body] Uh…guys?

[Everyone] What?

[Body] Can we mention the biking yesterday?

[AMP Author] That was method writing.

[Body] That was self-abuse.

[AMP Author] … Well, clearly you survived.

[Fifth Disease] Debatable.

[AMP Editor] THAT WAS THE AUTHOR. YOU DO NOT ASK THE AUTHOR FOR EMPATHY.

[AMP Procrastinator] … I am empathy.

[AMP Editor]

[AMP Logistics]

[AMP Publisher]

[AMP Author] … That was actually a good line.

[AMP Editor] I KNEW IT.

[AMP Procrastinator] See? I actually know what I’m doing. And you’re perfectly happy sitting there writing an Inside In screenplay, aren’t you? Still in your work clothes? Laundry waiting to be put away? Backpack waiting to be unpacked? [yawns] C’est la vie.

[AMP Author] … I didn’t even get up this morning.

[AMP Logistics] That’s it. That’s exactly the problem. You didn’t get up and you didn’t write and we all walked to the bus stop without you.

[AMP Editor] Sorry, I didn’t. I was too busy looking for something to do.

[AMP Logistics] You’re optional at this point.

[AMP Editor] … Ow?

[AMP Author] … Guys. Guys. I’m up now.

[AMP Logistics] Naturally. It’s almost 9:30 PM.

[AMP Author]

[AMP Logistics] We had 20 minutes on the bus while heading to work. Then an entire hour of break time. Then another 40 minutes waiting for the second bus and 20 minutes on that bus. Then multiple hours since getting home. Then—

[AMP Editor] Boss had to call the cops, though.

[AMP Author] [eagerly] That was also method writing.

[Strategist]

[AMP Logistics] What are you d—

[Strategist] Because. Now. We know. That when you call the police, your address is the first thing they ask for. Even before your name. Why? I think it’s because if you don’t answer the next question they know where to find you. [raises wine glass] That is method writing.

[AMP Logistics] Guys…we’re underage.

[Body] Guys what exactly is the point of this meeting? Because I’m getting hungry.

[Strategist] Theoretically successful advertising for an uninterested Substack audience. Toss a coin, maybe someone will preorder Snow in April. Except they won’t, because it’s not up yet.

[AMP Publisher] Redirect them to COGNITO, okay—

[AMP Author] Guys—

[Poet] Behold. The Muse speaketh. Hear ye, all who listen.

[AMP Procrastinator] [applauds]

[AMP Author] [deep breath]

[AMP Logistics] Are you ashamed of yourself yet?

[Muse] And she bowed her head and saw that Time itself had flown upon scarlet wing; and she had let fall the single thread upon which hung the tower of hopes.

[AMP Author]

[Strategist]

[AMP Procrastinator] [slow applause]

[AMP Editor]

[AMP Publisher]

[Body]

[Fifth Disease]

[AMP Logistics] … Well, that’s one way to put it.

[AMP Publisher] … Guys does this actually count as marketing?

[Strategist] No. No one will read this far.

[AMP Publisher] … What if we find a good header image on Unsplash?

[Strategist] Nope. They’ll either recognize it or assume it’s AI.

[AMP Publisher]

[AMP Author] You know, sometimes I think you’re just a pessimist.

[Strategist] I’m not. I simply locate the edge cases. A pessimist gloats over them.

[AMP Author] You’re gloating.

[Strategist] I’m not. I’m strategizing.

[AMP Publisher] What if one person preorders COGNITO, though?

[Strategist] You know they will not.

[AMP Publisher] But—

[Strategist] But yourself. You’re listening to Horizon of Memories. Of course you’re feeling confident.

[AMP Author] Guys.

[Body] IT’S GETTING LATER!

[Fifth Disease] Do we have any more tissues? Didn’t you say you’re almost out but have to wait until your paycheck before you go buy more?

[Strategist] [pointing] Now that is pessimism.

[Body] That is realism.

[Fifth Disease] I am realism.

[AMP Author] Guys—

[AMP Procrastinator] Quick, Poet, she’s trying to say something—

[Poet] And behold; and yet the digits of the awful clock fingered their way closer to the dreaded mark of blackest doom.

[Strategist] Strangle Poet. She’s sabotaged Substack like five times in the past week.

[AMP Publisher] … But they were good marketing—

[Strategist] [fingering wine glass] They brought no subscribers with them.

[AMP Publisher] I KNEW IT. IT’S SUBSTACK.

[AMP Author] It is NOT Substack.

[AMP Logistics] From henceforth, Substack is banned until Snow in April is finished.

[Strategist] You can’t do that to me.

[AMP Logistics] Why not?

[Strategist] I am your Logic.

[AMP Author] Guys, wait—

[AMP Procrastinator] THE LAUNDRY AWAITS!

[AMP Publisher]

[AMP Editor]

[AMP Logistics]

[AMP Author] I. I will. Not. Okay. I will try to avoid Substack. Until I finish the book.

[AMP Logistics] [applauds]

[AMP Editor] [applauds]

[AMP Publisher] [applauds]

[Strategist] [fingers still around wine glass]

[AMP Procrastinator] … Gmail exists.

[AMP Logistics] WE ARE DONE HERE. I HAVE NOTHING ELSE TO SAY. EITHER YOU BURN IN INFAMY OR YOU WILL WRITE THE BOOK.

[Strategist] There will be no infamy. For there is no fame.

[AMP Author] … Wait that was actually a good one too.

[Strategist] [bows]

[AMP Logistics] [slams gavel] Meeting adjourned.

REDIRECTION TO COGNITO