[INT. KOZAK ENCEPHALON - 2147 HOURS]

[AMP Logistics HQ] I summon all agents for a conference.

[AMP Author] Present.

[AMP Editor] Present.

[AMP Publisher] Present.

[AMP Logistics] [bows to all—]

[AMP Procrastinator] Present.

[AMP Logistics] You were supposed to be mopping the laundry room.

[AMP Procrastinator] The Author left, so why should I have to stick around and finish?

[AMP Author] It didn’t need mopping and I had stuff to do—

[AMP Procrastinator] YOU WIPED OFF THE DRYER AFTER YOU SWEPT, DO YOU REALIZE THAT?

[AMP Author] … Yeah—

[Strategist] Unacceptable. [swirls a glass of wine]

[AMP Publisher] What the blazes are you doing here?

[Strategist] I am always here. That’s my job.

[AMP Author] [stares at wine glass nervously] Guys… I’m underage.

[Strategist] You are underage. The rest of us are not. Even Gabrielle Zapata is not. Grow up, infant.

[AMP Author] Uh—

[AMP Logistics] Men. Woman. We have work to do.

[AMP Procrastinator] [eagerly] Does it involve the lock box? Are we filming the first take of COGNITO’s Chapter Eleven?

[AMP Logistics] NO. It involves—

[AMP Publisher] Paid content for our two (2) paid subscribers?

[AMP Logistics] … No. I was going to say—

[Body] Sleep?

[Strategist] The wise man never sleeps.

[AMP Author] Actually, Gabrielle Zapata literally has everyone take a nap because—

[Strategist] [staring at the bottom of the wine glass] The wise man never sleeps.

[AMP Author] Oh. [a pause] Well, I’m not a man, either.

[AMP Editor] [glances up from manuscript] We all know that. That’s why there are aesthetic clothes in the closet.

[AMP Logistics] … Editor. Is the novel finished yet?

[AMP Editor] [adjusts glasses] Which one?

[Body] What if we check the nutrition facts on that dinner box by the way—

[Fifth Disease] [peeks in from behind the cracked door] I know none of you care about me, but… I’m leaving.

[AMP Procrastinator] [standing up abruptly] NO. WHY? DO YOU NOT LIKE IT HERE?

[Strategist] [stands as well] He is liked nowhere but in the drool of toddlers.

[AMP Author] [slowly crestfallen] … Don’t bring the toddlers into this.

[AMP Editor] We all know there are toddlers.

[AMP Logistics] They’re the PROBLEM.

[Strategist] Look at your pants. Don’t you see their fingerprints? Evidence.

[AMP Author] [glances down] … That looks like mud.

[Strategist] Exactly.

[AMP Logistics] [slams fist into table] MEN. WOMAN. THIS IS NOT ABOUT TODDLERS.

[Strategist] Go on.

[AMP Logistics] Wha—

[Rhetoritician] This is not about toddlers. This is not about mud. This is about nothing less than the work ethic of the traditional author.

[AMP Author] … We’re just about the most untraditional as it gets—

[Rhetoritician] [stabs finger into the air] Counterexample: The bus. You write on the bus. Authors of old wrote from creaking cottages and the body of a carriage.

[Strategist] [nodding] Terrible handwriting.

[AMP Author] I thought that was doctors.

[Rhetoritician] This is not about doctors. This is not about your World War Three dreams and your scrub uniform. This is about whether or not you will finish Snow in April by August. [grabs finger with other hand] And at this rate? Nothing awaits you but failure. Miserable failure. Because you are on Substack again.

[AMP Logistics] Everyone, shut up.

[AMP Procrastinator] First Amendment—

[Strategist] You think the laws will help you here?

[AMP Procrastinator] What, are we flying to China—

[AMP Logistics] SHUT UP.

[Everyone] [silence]

[AMP Logistics] … What’s left on the to-do list?— Editor first.

[AMP Editor] Oh, me?

[AMP Procrastinator] Yes, you—

[AMP Logistics] [aims fist in the direction of Procrastinator] SILENCE.

[Everyone] [stunned silence]

[AMP Logistics] [adjusts collar and nods at Editor] Continue.

[AMP Editor] [stares at notes] Well… We have to ARC read C.T. Berry/Author ‘s Book Two. Then we should probably leave Rosa Letha a couple more reviews. After reading a couple more books. And, also, the franchise notebooks could use some updating. [clears throat]

[AMP Logistics] … None of that is relevant to your department.

[AMP Editor] Well, no one else is doing it.

[AMP Logistics] … Okay, so what about your actual job?

[AMP Editor] [finds more notes] Um… [turns a page] STATUS: INVALID launches next month, so we need to proofread that as well as figure out whether or not we’re going to add an epilogue. And then Autumn K. Reid is still working on COGNITO’s beta read.

[AMP Logistics] … Okay, I guess that’s your job? [coughs—]

[Fifth Disease] [peeks in through door] That was me.

[Immune System] GET LOST YOU—

[Fifth Disease] I’m waiting for my ride.

[Everyone] [stares]

[Strategist] Who’s your ride?

[Fifth Disease] [glances down at phone] Says his name is Impostor Syndrome.

[Everyone]

[Strategist] [sets the wine glass down carefully and reaches for holster] ETA?

[Fifth Disease] Two minutes—

[AMP Logistics] Strategist. Don’t. Not in front of the lady.

[Strategist] He will kill the lady.

[AMP Author] Wait— Me? I literally write geopolitical thrillers—

[Strategist] That is why Doomsday is dangerous.

[AMP Logistics] … Doomsday?

[Strategist] That is his real name.

[Rhetoritician] He has no other.

[Strategist] [flicks off the handgun lock]

[AMP Procrastinator] Whoa whoa whoa! Dude. Chill. We don’t need to do it immediately.

[Strategist] [narrows eyes] What would you propose we do first?

[AMP Procrastinator] [smiles slowly] … Talk.

[Strategist] [tilts head slightly] That sounds like you.

[AMP Logistics] [freezes]

[AMP Procrastinator] Doesn’t it?

[AMP Publisher] [stands] No blood in the event room—

[Strategist] [coolly] There will be no blood. I’m going to lock Procrastinator into a closet with Fifth Disease.

[Fifth Disease] I’m leaving, though.

[Strategist] Not once I shoot your ride.

[AMP Logistics] It can’t be that bad—

[Impostor Syndrome] [reaches past Fifth Disease to open the door fully] Ah, hello.

[Strategist] [to Logistics] —It can. [adjusts aim]

[AMP Publisher] NOT IN HERE!

[Impostor Syndrome] Ah, but I’m here to stay.

[AMP Author] [slowly backs towards the wall]

[Impostor Syndrome] [smiles] Good evening, Madame.

[AMP Author] [stares at the floor]

[Strategist] Don’t touch her.

[Impostor Syndrome] Why shouldn’t I?

[AMP Editor] [slowly sneaks out the door, notes in hand]

[Strategist] I am here to protect the integrity of the Company.

[Impostor Syndrome] Ah, but there is no Company. There is only this…dear little woman.

[AMP Logistics] … Well, true.

[Strategist] [hisses] Don’t give him anything.

[AMP Publisher] [voice jumps up two octaves] We have strategist!

[Impostor Syndrome] He is no Cieran McKenney.

[Strategist] She created McKenney.

[Impostor Syndrome] True—and so she’s the only one who loves him, isn’t she?

[AMP Publisher] Actually, we have a preorder—

[Impostor Syndrome] [lifts one hand] Yes—one. One little, tiny, preorder. Less than two months away from launch. Isn’t that just the definition of success?

[AMP Publisher] [holds up entire hand while watching Strategist out of the corner of his eye] We should get more. I lowered the price—

[AMP Author] You did WHAT?

[Impostor Syndrome] Yes. You lowered the price. We all know why.

[AMP Author] Technically… Technically it really is…only…54k.

[Impostor Syndrome] [nods] Yes. 54k. And you had the audacity to write an entire 3.5 hour screenplay off it. Who do you even think you are?

[AMP Author] [lips tremble]

[Strategist] [taps trigger, hand shaking slightly] Get out.

[Impostor Syndrome] [holds hand out towards Author] He’s been drinking again, isn’t he? He must be high to care this much about a preorder.

[AMP Author] [bites lip]

[Strategist] I’m telling you for the last time. Get out.

[Impostor Syndrome] You think you can stop me now? See. She’s not even listening to you anymore.

[AMP Publisher] Strategist, don’t—

[AMP Logistics] I don’t quite see what the issue is—

[Impostor Syndrome] The issue is that our dear writer here has committed to publishing monthly for 25 months in a row. Do you know what that is? Delusion. And have you even read any of what she’s written? Man. You might think to look before you publish.

[AMP Author] I— I’ve…been writing for…a long time—

[Impostor Syndrome] That doesn’t make any of it good.

[Strategist] [steps towards Impostor Syndrome] Alright, time’s up.

[Impostor Syndrome] [holds up a hand] You’re finally leaving? Excellent.

[Strategist] No. You are.

[Impostor Syndrome] Your bullets cannot touch me.

[Strategist] [smiles wryly] There are none.

[AMP Publisher] Oh thank heavens.

[Strategist] [steps closer, between Impostor Syndrome and Author] Do you even know whom you’re talking to?

[Impostor Syndrome] Yep— Kozak. Did you know that’s not even her name? She just uses it because it sounds cool. Gabrielle Marie Kozak. Isn’t the tagline, “Architect Author”? What kind of nonsense even is that?

[AMP Author] It’s called a penname—

[Strategist] It is a callsign.

[AMP Author] [gaze flickers towards Strategist] … It is?

[Impostor Syndrome] Yep. It’s a cute nickname you use when you play your games.

[Strategist] [eyes lock onto Impostor Syndrome] The work is real. The war is real. And so is the woman.

[Impostor Syndrome] You mean The Void?

[Strategist] The future.

[Impostor Syndrome] The Void.

[Fifth Disease] Uhh… When are we leaving?

[Impostor Syndrome] [tosses him the keys] You go. I’ll catch up later.

[Fifth Disease] But the toddler classroom—

[Impostor Syndrome] They’ll survive you without me.

[Fifth Disease] But then the adults might actually realize it’s me.

[Impostor Syndrome] [smiles slowly] And who do you think you are?

[Fifth Disease] A virus—

[Impostor Syndrome] [spins back around to face Author] See! He knows what he is—and you don’t!

[AMP Author] [flinches]

[Strategist] ENOUGH!

[Impostor Syndrome] But you can’t stop me. You know you can’t.

[Strategist] I can. [turns away—]

[Body] BEDTIME.

[Impostor Syndrome] No, we need—

[Body] NOW.

[Strategist] [smirks and crosses arms]

[AMP Author] [yawns]

[Impostor Syndrome] I… I’ll see you in the…morning, then…

[Strategist] [brightly] You won’t. She’s volunteering all day at church.

[AMP Procrastinator] YAY!

[Body] WITH FLU MEDS.

[Fifth Disease] [peeks in with car keys] I’M NOT THE FLU.

[Impostor Syndrome] [turning towards door] Correct. You’re less.

[Fifth Disease] But I can whack sinuses and make Author think her arm is sprained—

[Impostor Syndrome] Doesn’t matt—

[Body] I HEARD THAT.

[Strategist] [grabs wine glass and heads towards sink] Goodnight, everyone.

[AMP Author] You?

[Strategist] [winks]

[Strategist] The wise man never sleeps.

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