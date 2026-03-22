Kishi's Journey - Chapter Eight
raindrops
The morning was barely newborn when Shiro set off for Hoshara.
Taro had no thoughts of waking up. But his mother’s voice changed that quickly.
“Taro! Take your sisters to school!”
Taro groaned at the ceiling as his eyes fluttered open.
Nene. She was thirteen.
Why couldn’t she walk with seven-year-old Sakue?
The ceiling didn’t seem to care.
Taro muttered to him…
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