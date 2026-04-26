Kishi's Journey - Chapter Eighteen
unwelcome anywhere
Taro was unusually quiet at supper that evening, but no one pressed him for interaction.
No one besides Sakue, that was. But she gave up after a few failed attempts.
Taro had no sooner finished eating than he excused himself and left the house, pulling his mask up over his face.
Arai. He had to find Arai.
The streets were darkening by now. Taro’s steps were…
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