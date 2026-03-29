Kishi's Journey - Chapter Eleven
deliberation
“We cannot wait any longer for the ashkai to make contact with us. We must act without her.”
Kish’tar Chikanari’s face was hard as he slammed his gloved and mailed fist onto the scrappy table of the rebels’ conference room.
“The two months are almost up. She has ignored our messengers’ advances.”
The masked woman sitting only one chair away from him nodded…
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