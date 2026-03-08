Kishi's Journey - Chapter Five
Norema
Kishi didn’t know why the soldiers weren’t following her. But…they weren’t.
Not that she could see, anyway.
She had run down the main street only a thousand feet or so before ducking off into a side street. Running wasn’t a highly approved pastime in the villages–for obvious reasons.
And yet, it didn’t look like any of the passerby guards had been alerted …
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