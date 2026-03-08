The sunlight kissed her face before its warmth woke her. If it was the warmth that woke her at all. Perhaps it was the birds’ singing.

Kishi’s eyes opened slowly and stared blankly at the charred remains of the last night’s fire.

“Huh,” she mumbled–and jerked upright as she realized it was already daylight.

Her hand felt cramped–she’d fallen asleep on it. …