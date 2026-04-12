Kishi's Journey - Chapter Fourteen
duet or duel
To be quite honest with herself, Kishi was frankly annoyed.
Kishi rarely showed herself, even at night, and even then only to unlucky enemies who would never live to tell the tale. She saw no reason, morally or immorally, to allow herself a duel with the guardsman who was currently roaming the forest and spewing challenges.
Unless noise counted as a reaso…
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