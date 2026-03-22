Kishi's Journey - Chapter Nine
predators
“Huh,” the soldier snorted. “Khur.”
Nishida, one of Taro’s closest friends, glanced away from where he was sparring with the blond-haired boy himself.
“Keep your dirty comments to yourself,” he hissed, lunging towards Taro with a gesture that made their friendship suddenly look fragile.
Taro deflected it, twisting his friend’s thin steel sword with his own…
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