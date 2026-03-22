“Huh,” the soldier snorted. “Khur.”

Nishida, one of Taro’s closest friends, glanced away from where he was sparring with the blond-haired boy himself.

“Keep your dirty comments to yourself,” he hissed, lunging towards Taro with a gesture that made their friendship suddenly look fragile.

Taro deflected it, twisting his friend’s thin steel sword with his own…