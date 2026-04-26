Kishi's Journey - Chapter Nineteen
whispers
The sun was dawning when Genjo Masahiro rode into Danlora, after presenting his papers to the men at the gate.
Halfway. He was halfway to Norema and the border.
But Mai could not continue the journey with him.
Genjo was not offended. The mare had tried her best. He would not make her struggle another day and night.
So now Genjo walked her down the main stre…
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