Kishi's Journey - Chapter One
the haunted forest
“Honestly, I’d like to burn this forest to the ground.” The rashei’s eyes glared at the trees from above his mask, as if they’d personally offended him.
Some people said the path through the border forest changed every time the Horashans entered it. That was nonsense, of course.
But Shiro still didn’t care for the oppressive silence that had clung to them…
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