Kishi's Journey - Chapter Seven
oxen and dirt
“That is the message from the King,” Shiro finished quietly, watching the older man’s face.
Valoren Yazawa nodded slowly, then cleared his throat. “I see. And you are to return with the answer?”
“I am.” Shiro’s mouth curved into a tentative smile.
The valoren stood up and began to pace as Shiro waited.
Finally Yazawa stood still, looking out the window of t…
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