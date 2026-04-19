Kishi's Journey - Chapter Seventeen
wait no longer
“I…”
Taro’s mouth went dry as he gestured towards the sheath, now several steps below.
“I wanted to ask your permission to take this sheath from the armory, valoren.”
“I see.” Unexpectedly, Yazawa nodded. “I see no reason to deny it.”
“Thank you.” Taro didn’t understand why his knees felt slightly wobbly as he turned to go.
The older warrior smiled. “Do you …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gabrielle Marie Kozak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.