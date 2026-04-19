“I…”

Taro’s mouth went dry as he gestured towards the sheath, now several steps below.

“I wanted to ask your permission to take this sheath from the armory, valoren.”

“I see.” Unexpectedly, Yazawa nodded. “I see no reason to deny it.”

“Thank you.” Taro didn’t understand why his knees felt slightly wobbly as he turned to go.

The older warrior smiled. “Do you …