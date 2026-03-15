Kishi's Journey - Chapter Six
rashei apprentice
“No, no. Strike harder. Lower!”
Taro swung again, the sweat beading on his forehead. The rashei leapt away.
“Missed again!”
Taro gritted his teeth.
“I hate wearing this thing,” he hissed through the mask.
“You’ll get used to it,” the trainer laughed.
Taro reached up to pull it off, but then movement caught the corner of his eye.
He turned his head slightly.
The…
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