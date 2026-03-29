Kishi's Journey - Chapter Ten
the court
Kishi spent nearly an hour at the stream as she carefully washed and polished the twin blades until she could see her face clearly again.
“Never leave your sword dirty,” her father had told her almost severely after an unusually intense training session.
Kishi had cried that night. She’d been only five, after all.
Now she was grateful for every harsh word …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gabrielle Marie Kozak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.