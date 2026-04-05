It had been a while since Taro had had so much fun riding a horse.

Still, he wasn’t sorry when it was time for him to return Yazawa’s steed to the stables.

That is, he wasn’t sorry until Sakue jumped out at him.

“Gotcha!” she smirked as he caught himself just before he permanently damaged her smile.

“Sakue!” he gasped. “Don’t do that!”

“Aw, you put the horse…